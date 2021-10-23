Stampede in Guedes’ economic team is ‘almost disastrous’

Former President of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB) pointed out today, during the UOL News, that the departure of four secretaries from the Ministry of Economy was “almost disastrous”.

Yesterday, four secretaries who were part of the team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes resigned, according to a finding by columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL. They were: Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, the Special Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the Deputy Secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araújo.

The announcement of the departure of the auxiliaries came after confirming that the government is planning a maneuver to circumvent the spending ceiling and make the new Bolsa Família in the amount of R$400 feasible by the end of 2022, the year in which Bolsonaro will seek reelection for the presidency .

Guedes’ statements also impacted the financial market. Brazilian financial assets traded in foreign markets were generally under pressure today, after tumbles the day before due to the perspective of structural deterioration in the domestic fiscal framework. But the negative tone seemed less pronounced this morning, with losses abroad slowing as traders review scenarios after yesterday’s turmoil.

According to the former president, he knows little about minister Paulo Guedes and, according to his perspective, it is up to President Bolsonaro to decide whether to fire him.

The government needs to examine what it is going to do, given all these facts. I think, I dare say, that the departure of several assistants was not useful for Minister Paulo Guedes. Of course it’s not useful, it’s almost disastrous. Now whether he’s going to be kept or not is a presidential decision.

Despite the opinion of the MDB politician, president Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday, in an interview with CNN Brasil, that minister Paulo Guedes will remain in government. He also said that the priority now is to continue the economic reform agenda on the agenda in Congress.

For Temer, even with Bolsonaro’s decision to continue with Guedes at the head of the portfolio, the federal government must already have some other “reserve” name in case the current minister gives up the position.

“In what the government should act, I’ll give a guess here, it’s to act quickly to replace it. Because, if Minister Paulo Guedes decides to leave [do cargo], it is clear that there must already be someone. The government is already thinking about someone who will call immediately, say ‘take the place’, because there has to be continuity. What cannot be a discontinuity [no ministério].”

After the departure of the secretaries, President Jair Bolsonaro said last night that the market is “nervous” with the measures announced by him. “If you blow up Brazil’s economy, market [sic], they’ll be harmed too,” fired the head of the Executive in live broadcast on social networks.

