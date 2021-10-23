Star death seen by Hubble may help develop warning system

Astronomers have had an unprecedented front-row seat for the explosive death of a star 60 million light-years away. They witnessed the event thanks to ground and space telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope.

These observations not only provided innovative insight into what happens before a star dies, but also helped astronomers develop an early warning system for near-end stars.

“We used to talk about supernova work as if we were crime scene investigators, where we showed up after the fact and tried to find out what happened to that star,” said Ryan Foley, discovery team leader and assistant professor in the department of astronomy. and astrophysics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in a statement: “This is a different situation, because we really know what’s going on and we really see death in real time.”

The supernova, called SN 2020fqv, is located in the interaction Butterfly Galaxies, which can be found in the constellation Virgo. Although the star’s death occurred millions of years ago, supernova light is now reaching Earth.

The supernova was discovered in April 2020 by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory at the California Institute of Technology in San Diego.

The celestial event was also under observation by the Exoplanetary Transit Research Satellite, or TESS.

Scientists primarily use TESS to look for planets outside our solar system, but the satellite also looks at stars and has made other discoveries in addition to finding exoplanets.

Pioneering Observations Before the Death of a Star

After the discovery, astronomers quickly pointed Hubble, as well as ground-based telescopes, to the supernova. Together, the observations provided a complete overview of the first moments of the star’s death and what followed.

Hubble was able to locate circumstellar material around the star shortly after the explosion. The aging star released this material in the last year before its death, allowing astronomers a glimpse of what happened before the supernova.

We rarely examine circumstellar material in close proximity, as it is only visible for a very short period of time, and we generally don’t begin to observe a supernova until at least a few days after the explosion. For this supernova, we were able to make ultrafast observations with Hubble, giving unprecedented coverage of the region next to the exploded star. Samaporn Tinyanont, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, in a statement

A study detailing these findings will soon be published in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.

Valuable data can help find other supernovas

To understand more about the star’s history, the research team used Hubble’s previous observations of the astronomical object over the past few decades. TESS captured an image of the star every 30 minutes for several days before the supernova occurred, as well as during the event and for several weeks afterward.

What emerged was a portrait of the star’s life for several decades before dying in a spectacular explosion.

“Now we have this whole story about what happened to the star in the years before his death, during his dying hour and after that,” Foley said. “This is really the most detailed look at stars like this in their last moments and how they explode.”

Researchers refer to the event as “the Rosetta Stone of supernovae.” Much like the three languages ​​included in the famous ancient stone tablet, three methods helped the research team discover more about the star.

Hubble archival data, theoretical models and supernova observations helped the team determine the star’s mass, about 14 to 15 times the mass of the Sun, before it exploded. To understand how massive stars die, it’s critical to understand their mass.

“People use the term ‘Rosette Stone’ a lot. But this is the first time we’ve been able to verify mass with these three different methods for a supernova, and they’re all consistent,” Tinyanont said. “Now we can move forward using these different methods and combining them, because there are many other supernovae where we have masses of one method but not another.”

Based on the pattern of behavior witnessed before this supernova, scientists can apply their findings to find other stars on the verge of the explosion. Before stars explode, they become more active and release material.

“This could be an early warning system,” Foley said. “So if you see a star start to shake a little bit, start acting, then maybe we should pay more attention and really try to understand what’s going on there before it explodes. As we find more and more of these supernovas with this kind of excellent dataset, we’ll be able to better understand what’s going on in the last few years of a star’s life.”

