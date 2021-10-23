Station is banned by the ANP for supplying fuel volume below that registered at the pump in Natal | large northern river

A gas station in Natal was fined and closed by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which regulates the activity in the country, for providing customers who supply vehicles with um volume of fuel below what is registered at the pump.

The inspection took place between last Monday (18) and Thursday (21). The banned gas station and the region where it operated were not informed by the ANP.

In all, the agency inspected seven gas stations, two LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) dealerships and a Retail Dealer Carrier (TRR), which buys fuel in bulk and resells it to consumers in the state.

In addition to Rio Grande do Norte, 12 other federations in the state had posts inspected.

In the actions, the ANP inspectors verified whether the agency norms – such as compliance with fuel quality standards, the supply of the correct volume by the pumps, presentation of adequate equipment and documentation, among others – were being complied with.

The action had partnerships in several states with Civil and Military Police, Fire Department, Procons and Ipem.

After Petrobras’ recent increase, regular gasoline is costing almost R$7 in Natal. According to data from the ANP, the state’s gasoline has varied in price and is currently among the most expensive sold in the country.

In the last survey, Rio Grande do Norte appeared as the second state with the most expensive gasoline in the country (see video below).

RN has the second most expensive gasoline in the country