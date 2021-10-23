step-by-step to enroll and guarantee entry to Auxílio Brasil

key points Cadastro Único allows inclusion in Auxílio Brasil;

Family must elect a representative to enroll in the CadÚnico;

Auxílio Brasil will pay R$400 for CadÚnico subscribers in 2022.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of news about the Brazil Aid, such as the offer of installments of R$ 400 starting next month. The statements have made many Brazilians anxious to know how to enroll in the program, which is why the Federal Government informed that the gateway will be the Single Registry (Single File).

The announcement about the means of registration for the Brazil Aid This was hardly a surprise, given that this is the method frequently used by federal and state governments to allow entry into various social programs.

Brazil Aid

O Brazil Aid is the proposal of the Federal Government to replace the traditional Bolsa. In general, the objective is the same, to support low-income families in a situation of social vulnerability. The benefit is intended to promote food, educational and sports security.

After several proposals made over the last few months, the initial offer that provided for the payment of pgrants in the amount of R$400 for 17 million beneficiaries. Three million more than the number of families supported by Bolsa Família today, which is 14.6 million.

Also, the Brazil Aid it must have complementary benefits at a symbolic value, which will be made available based on the profile of each beneficiary. Are they:

Early Childhood Benefit: it will be aimed at families whose composition has children from zero to 36 months of age.

Family Membership Benefit: is aimed at young people aged between 18 and 21 years old, with the aim of encouraging this group to continue their studies and complete at least one level of formal education.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: if even after acquiring the right to the benefits mentioned above, the family does not overcome the condition of extreme poverty, it may receive another financial aid according to the family composition.

School Sport Aid: aimed at teenagers aged between 12 and 17 who are members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families and who stand out in official competitions of the school games system held throughout Brazil.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: pays students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions. It will be made available in 12 monthly installments with no limit on beneficiaries per family.

Child Citizen Assistance: it will be made available to parents or guardians of children aged zero to 48 months with a source of income, but who have not found a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: paid to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries who prove a formal employment relationship.

Transition Compensation Benefit: intended for families that received Bolsa Família, but lost part of the benefit due to the transfer of registration to Auxílio Brasil. It will only be available during the term of implementation of the new program.

Single

O Single is a Federal Government program that works in the collection and analysis of data at the municipal, state and federal levels. It is through him that the inclusion of low-income families in socioeconomic programs takes place.

Who wants to subscribe to Single must provide a series of personal information about himself and each family member residing in the same household. For example, housing and work status, education level, monthly income, among various other data.

Who is entitled to the CadÚnico and how to apply?

The family that wants to subscribe to Single must have a monthly income of up to half the minimum wage per person, that is, R$ 550.00 or three minimum wages as family income, R$ 3,300.00.

If the family group meets the requested conditions, just look for the nearest Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS), located in the municipality where you live. It is noteworthy that it is quite common to have more than one CRAS throughout the city, with the objective of better serving each region.

To subscribe to Single it’s needed:

Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. This person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old.

For the head of the family, preferably a woman, the CPF or Voter’s Title is required.

Exception: in the case of a person responsible for indigenous and quilombola families, any of the documents below may be presented. It does not have to be the CPF or the Voter’s Title.

Furthermore, it is essential to present at least one of the following documents from all family members:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Birth Certificate of Indigenous People (RANI);

Work Card;

Voter Title.

It is also necessary to present at the time of registration a proof of current residence (from the last three months). It could be an energy bill or a water bill.

It is important that the family keep the data up to date in case of any changes. The rule is that a new registration is carried out annually, based on the date of initial registration.

In the case of indigenous or quilombola families, it is necessary to present the Administrative Birth Certificate of the Indigenous (RANI) or Work and Social Security Card (CTPS).

