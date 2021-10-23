STF forms majority to maintain prisoner for deputy Pocketnarista Daniel Silveira

BRASÍLIA — The Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Friday to reject a series of appeals presented by the defense of federal congressman Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) and maintained the congressman’s arrest as determined in August by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The Court’s virtual plenary analyzed appeals against decisions that denied follow-up to eight habeas corpus filed in its favor. Among the decisions questioned is that of Minister Alexandre de Moraes who denied the request for house arrest for Silveira.

All appeals are under the report of minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who denied the requests and was followed by ministers Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lúcia, Dias Tóffoli and Edson Fachin.

In his vote, Barroso highlighted the reiteration of the request for habeas corpus by the defense, which did not bring any new facts to the process.

“Apart from the inadequacy of the chosen route, there is no situation of teratology, flagrant illegality or abuse of power in the case to justify the granting of the official order. It appears, therefore, that the applicant did not bring enough new arguments to modify the decision aggravated,” said the minister.





According to the Constitution, “the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime”. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 06/28/2020 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro often ask for military intervention in acts in favor of the President Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 In June 2020, pocket members took several banners asking for intervention in Brasília Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The protesters took to the streets two months after the STF opened an inquiry to investigate the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The president flew by helicopter over a pro-government act in Brasília, also marked by requests for military intervention, in May 2021 Photo: Agência O Globo 01/05/2021 In April 2020, Bolsonaro even spoke in protest in front of an army barracks in Brasília, where protesters were calling for military intervention, the closing of Congress and the STF Photo: PEDRO LADEIRA 19/04/2020 / PEDRO LADEIRA In the photo, a protester participates in a pro-Bolsonaro act, in Copacabana 01/08/2021 Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Pro-Bolsonaro protesters protest the Supreme and its ministers. In the photo, protest at AV. Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: André Horta / Agência O Globo PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, took part in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of guns in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo 09/07/2020 At a demonstration in Vila Militar, in Deodoro, Rio, pocket members asked for the return of the AI-5 Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 19-04-2020 The ministers of the Supreme Court are also often targeted by protesters Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 9-04-2020

Arrested in flagrante delicto for an unbailable crime after publishing a video on a social network in which he defended the AI-5 — the toughest instrument of the military dictatorship — and the dismissal of the ministers of the Supreme Court, which is unconstitutional, Silveira was placed under house arrest with an ankle bracelet electronics in March.

The deputy, however, was arrested again in June, after violating at least 30 times the use of electronic monitoring. Moraes had determined the payment of a surety of R$ 100,000 for non-compliance with the measure, but the payment was not made.

This Wednesday, the president of the Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, denied a request by Silveira to remove Minister Alexandre de Moraes from the processes to which he is responding. For Fux, the deputy’s defense failed to point out elements that justify removing the rapporteur from the processes for alleged partiality.

Earlier this month, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended the condemnation of the federal deputy for attacks on the Supreme. In the final allegations, the prosecution considered that the intervention in the expression of the congressman was justified “under the constitutional and criminal aspects and the inexistence of causes that could exclude culpability was proven”.