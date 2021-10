On Wednesday (20) the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, denied a request presented by the defense of Daniel Silveira to remove Moraes from the processes answered by the deputy.| Photo: Vinicius Loures/Chamber of Deputies

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Monday morning (22) to reject appeals that sought to overturn the arrest of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ). The judgment takes place in the STF’s virtual plenary, where ministers deposit their votes remotely, without debates on the subject.

The ministers did not analyze the merits of the arrest, but rejected the congressman’s defense appeals, considering that the presentation of habeas corpus against the decision of a minister of the Court is not appropriate.

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Luis Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin and Dias Toffoli voted to reject the resources and maintenance of Silveira’s prison. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the congressman’s arrest, declared himself barred from voting in this judgment, which analyzed his own decision.

On Wednesday (20) the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, denied a request presented by the defense of Daniel Silveira to remove Moraes from the processes answered by the deputy. On October 7, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended the condemnation of the parliamentarian for the release of videos against ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

In the opinion, the deputy attorney general of the Republic Humberto Jacques de Medeiros highlighted the importance of freedom of expression, but recalled that it is not an absolute right.