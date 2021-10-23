Storm arrives in Mato Grosso do Sul and cities already register winds of up to 70 km/h · Jornal Midiamax

This Saturday morning (23), the winds that can reach 100 km/h in Mato Grosso do Sul have already reached 70 km/h in some cities. altogether 58 municipalities are on alert for flooding and power cuts, according to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology).

The city of Laguna Caarapã registered 79 km/h, with strong winds and gusts, and problems with trees and dust. In Aral Moreira, the warning is for winds of up to 72 km/h with thunderstorms, and in Itaquiraí and Iguatemi the record was 56 km/h, around 10:30 am today.

Dourados and Ponta Porã are also on alert and at 11:02 am the winds were 65.16 km/h, with a record of dust in the air. In Naviraí, at 11 am, the wind reached 55.4 km/h, according to meteorologist Natálio Abraão.

In Bodoquena, a city 265 kilometers from the Capital, the rainfall was 0.6 mm, but the city has a thunderstorm alert. The forecast for the city was isolated rain. In some neighborhoods, flooding and the roofing of houses were registered. As is the case of the residence of 59-year-old teacher Ivone Aparecida Rocco. “It was very ugly, the street in my house was all flooded”, he reported. Winds reached 53.71 km/h at 11am.

In certain neighborhoods of Bonito, 297 kilometers from Campo Grande, residents became isolated and there was a hailstorm.The winds reached 34 km/h in the morning.

Task force prepares for storm

After the damage caused by the last storm, Campo Grande is already preparing for this weekend’s rain. Sisep (Municipal Infrastructure and Public Services) has already been summoned to carry out preventive repairs in the Capital, to avoid flooding points, as the forecast indicates that it could rain 73 mm only on Sunday morning (24).

Meteorologist Natálio Abrahão, from the Uniderp Meteorological Station, explained that the rain will reach Campo Grande on Saturday night (23) and will last until dawn on Sunday.

Dust storm?

Climatempo meteorology points to the possibility of occurring new dust storm in Mato Grosso do Sul this weekend. Although less intense, there is an imminent risk of windstorm and the possibility of dust rising again. This is due to the combination of several factors: the arrival of storms, gales and dry soil generate the possibility of the formation of a new dust cloud.

Meteorological models indicate that areas of instability are once again spreading strong storms in the state on Sunday, due to a system of low atmospheric pressure that forms between Paraguay and Mato Grosso do Sul. cold front passage channels the moisture that comes from the North and crosses the State.

Check cities at risk

For this Saturday (23), Inmet predicts risk mainly for the 58 cities of MS listed below. The list of municipalities at risk may change, as the forecast is for a storm throughout the weekend.