Storm makes the telephone tower fall and scares residents of Montes Claros – Gerais

Cell phone tower fell in the rain that hit Montes Claros this Friday (10/22) (photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

A heavy rain hit Montes Claros, in the North of Minas Gerais, this Friday afternoon (10/22). During its passage through the city, the storm caused several damages, causing the fall of a cell phone tower, about 40 meters high. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

The event happened in Bairro Accias, one of the places most affected by rain in Montes Claros, next to the Esplanada and Independencia neighborhoods. A video circulating on social networks shows the moment of the tower’s fall. It is possible to see in the images that it was quite windy at the time. The resident who did the filming was very scared.

Despite the scare, the tower damaged the wall of a house. According to the Fire Department, there were no victims



(See below for the moment of the fall)



.

The force of the wind also knocked down several house gates, roofs and water tanks. Neighborhoods like Planalto and JK, for example, registered flooding. In Bairro Santa Lcia, firefighters rescued a man, approximately 35 years old, who was inside a car taken by the water. In another case, in Bairro Santo Amaro, a family was removed from their home with the help of the military, as the property flooded.

According to the 7th Military Fire Brigade (BBM), until around 6 pm, the barracks had attended to 19 incidents involving fallen trees, in addition to seven flood risks, four calls for prevention of electrocution and three landslide risks.

The supply of electricity was also compromised in the city. Montes Claros Airport, for example, was dark in the afternoon. Some neighborhoods are still without electricity, but until the last update of this article, the energy had returned to the airport.