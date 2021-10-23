Study Did Not Identify ‘Significant Energy Savings’ in Daylight Savings Time, Says ONS | water crisis

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) reported on Friday (22) that it did not identify relevant benefits in an eventual return to daylight saving time. The mechanism of putting the clocks forward one hour to take advantage of longer days was abolished by the Bolsonaro government itself in 2019.

The conclusion is part of a study carried out by the ONS at the request of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). The folder requested the evaluation of “possible benefits of applying daylight saving time”, given the “current situation of water scarcity”.

In a note released after the study became public (full below), O MME informed that it will not resume daylight saving time.

“Thus, considering duly substantiated technical analyses, the MME understands that there is no benefit in applying daylight saving time and that the measures taken by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) and by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG) have if shown to be sufficient to guarantee the supply of electricity to the SIN in the transition from the dry to the wet period”, says the text.

According to the ONS study, the return of daylight saving time it would not bring energy savings, as the reduction in consumption at the beginning of the night ends up being canceled out by the increase in consumption at other times of the day.

“The rise in temperature as of September leads to an increase in energy consumption due to the use of refrigeration equipment from dawn to early morning, in the afternoon and during extended business hours”, says the director general of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, in an official letter sent to the MME.

Remember below the request made by the ministry to the National System Operator:

In addition, says the operator, the program’s return would not bring benefits to reduce consumption during peak demand period, which is in the afternoon.

“Therefore, the implementation of Daylight Savings Time reduces the maximum demand at night peak hours, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, but has no effect on the maximum daytime demand, which typically occurs in the afternoon in the months of October to March,” he explains Ciocchi.

According to the general director, the The advantage of adopting daylight saving time would be restricted to reducing the use of the operative reserve of energy at night time in November. The use of the energy reserve is considered for November, if there is no additional energy supply.

“Thus, the gains in terms of relevant benefits for the National Interconnected System (SIN) are reduced”, says the ONS in a note.

“However, it will be up to the Federal Government to define whether or not to apply the measure, considering impacts on other sectors of the economy, in addition to energy”, he points out.

Minister has already denied return

Despite having requested the study, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has always classified the contribution of daylight saving time as “limited”.

“In this sense, the contribution of daylight saving time is limited, considering that, in recent years, there have been changes in the population’s energy consumption habits, shifting the highest daily energy consumption to the daytime period. the MME did not identify that the application of daylight saving time brings benefits for reducing demand,” said the ministry in a note sent to g1 in September.

At the end of September, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, ruled out the return of daylight saving time.

“Daylight saving time was not renewed in 2019 and remains as it is,” said the minister during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The ONS study was sent to the ministry in September, but it was only publicly disclosed this Friday.

Read the full note released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Friday:

Daylight Savings Time Clarifications

The end of daylight saving time, through Decree No. 9,772/2019, was based on studies by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), with support from the National Electric System Operator (ONS). In an unprecedented way in the institution, the MME carried out in 2019 the Regulatory Result Assessment on the effects from the point of view of the electricity sector. Studies showed that the measure failed to produce the expected results, losing the reason for being applied.

Specifically to face the current hydro-energy situation, the MME requested new studies on daylight saving time from the National Electric System Operator (ONS). According to the Operator, no significant energy savings were identified, as the reduction observed during peak consumption hours, ie, from 6 pm to 9 pm, is offset by the increase in demand at other times of the day, especially in the early morning. In addition, according to the surveys carried out by the ONS, there would be no impact on the power supply, as daylight saving time does not affect consumption in the afternoon, when the greatest demand of the day is observed.

Thus, the MME concluded that the application of daylight saving time does not produce results in reducing consumption or in the maximum demand for electricity or in mitigating the risks of power deficits.

In addition, in the most recent assessment of the electrical energy service conditions of the National Interconnected System (SIN), carried out by the ONS for this month of October, it appears that the system has sufficient energy resources to adequately meet the power.