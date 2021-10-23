Surgeon killed in robbery in Barra da Tijuca tried to react and throw criminal into a canal before being shot

RIO – Images from security cameras analyzed by the Civil Police identified that plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsili, shot dead in Barra da Tijuca, tried to react to the assault and throw the criminal into the canal in front of the place where the crime took place, last Tuesday -fair. At this time, the doctor was shot. Marsili was hit by a single shot in the head and died on the spot.

Tiago Barbosa dos Santos, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, suspected of involvement in the crime. Tiago’s fingerprint was found on the inside of the left rear window of the Sandero used by the perpetrators of the crime. This confirms the testimony of witnesses, who said that the author of the shooting landed from the rear of the vehicle.

After leaving the canal, the criminal boards alone in the victim’s car and flees, following Sandero to the place where the car was abandoned, near Morro do Turano, in Rio Comprido.

Also through the images of security cameras it is possible to see that a short, skinny man disembarks from the victim’s vehicle, taking with him a backpack that contains his belongings, including a stamp, personalized pens and medical instruments.

Soon after, he boards the Sandero again and heads to the top of the Turano. In testimony, Tiago’s relatives confirmed that, in the morning, they took clean clothes for Tiago.

It was found that the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle was completely dirty with mud, which confirms that Tiago was the only vehicle driver and author of the shots that killed the doctor.

dead on arrival at work

Cláudio Marsili was killed last Tuesday as he arrived at a clinic in Barra da Tijuca, 500 meters away from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). Bandits in Sandero intercepted a Toyota Hilux driven by the doctor. Shortly after the crime, the killers fled.

Hours after the murder, the Toyota Hilux was recovered on a street in Tijuca, in the North Zone. The Sandero used by the bandits was found in Morro do Turano.

Deputy Henrique Damasceno, head of the DHC, told GLOBO that the gang specializing in luxury car theft and cloning of vehicles based in Morro do Turano, in Tijuca, is behind the death of plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsil. Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, known as Tio Comel, was responsible for ordering and articulating the theft of the doctor’s Hilux. Diligences carried out by agents of this specialist proved the group’s participation in the crime.

Uncle Comel, 35, is considered the greatest expert in car cloning in the state and one of the biggest thieves working in neighborhoods like Tijuca, Barra da Tijuca, Jardim Botânico, Gávea, Lagoa and Barra da Tijuca.

He has open arrest warrants and 48 criminal records, in addition to being involved in drug trafficking in Turano. He is wanted by the courts and is on the run.