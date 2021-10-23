Survey concluded indicates that doctor Claudio Marsili was shot while reacting to the robbery | Rio de Janeiro

The Homicide Police completed the inquiry into the doctor’s death Claudio Marsili , murdered on Tuesday (19), in Barra da Tijuca. According to the investigation, he was shot while reacting to the robbery.

The survey also confirmed that Tiago Barbosa dos Santos, arrested after the assault on Morro do Turano, in the North Zone, was the one who shot and killed the victim.

Tiago’s fingerprint was found on the inside of the left rear window of the Sandero, the vehicle used by the perpetrators of the robbery. This confirms the testimony of witnesses who said that the author of the shooting landed from the rear of this vehicle.

doctor pushed burglar

Marsili was killed after being approached by criminals as he arrived to work at a clinic in Jardim Oceânico, Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

The analysis of security cameras also revealed that the victim reacted by pushing the criminal to the channel site. According to police, this was the moment he was shot.

According to police, Tiago leaves the canal and boards alone in the victim’s car, a gray Hilux pickup, and flees following the Sandero to the place where he was abandoned, near the Turano.

Police look for another man who appears in the images

Analysis of the images from security cameras also shows a short, dark-skinned man disembarking from the victim’s vehicle and taking with him a backpack containing the doctor’s belongings, including a stamp, personalized pens and medical instruments.

Afterwards, this man boards the Sandero again and heads to the top of Morro do Turano, where Tiago was found by the police along with the vehicle and the victim’s belongings.

Family members confirmed that suspect was dirty with mud

Another piece of evidence that puts Tiago at the scene of the crime came from the testimony of his family members. They confirmed that, after the suspect’s arrest, in the morning, they brought him clean clothes that were smeared with mud.