Swedish rapper Einar is death and generates commotion; police investigate

The shooting murder of Einar, a 19-year-old Swedish rapper who is popular in his country, last night caused quite a stir in the Scandinavian nation, which is facing a wave of crime for settling accounts.

The crime came after a series of assaults, kidnappings and criminal cases in recent years that illustrate the growing violence in the small Swedish “gangsta rap” scene, at times linked to criminal groups.

The rapper, whose real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, had already been the target of a kidnapping attempt in 2020. He was killed at close range on a street in the residential Hammarby Sjöstad neighborhood near central Stockholm.

Police received warnings of shots fired around 11 pm (6 pm in Brasília) in this generally quiet neighborhood.

He was seriously injured when found by the emergency services, who tried to save him. The rapper did not resist and died while on the spot, reported Towe Hagg, a spokesman for the Stockholm police.

Security forces announced the opening of a murder investigation.

“I understand that it means a lot to many young people. It is tragic that one more life has been lost,” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said.

Thousands of fans and friends of the rapper posted mourning messages on social media.

Rapper Einar became very popular in 2019 with his song “Katten i trakten” (“The Cat in the Industry”, in free translation), which topped the Swedish charts and received several awards.

Many of your songs talk about crime, drugs and guns.

The young rapper had an open conflict with local rap star Yasin.

The latter was sentenced in July to 10 months in prison for his failed attempt to kidnap Einar in 2020.

During the kidnapping attempt, the teenager was beaten, robbed, photographed in humiliating conditions and subjected to blackmail, according to Swedish justice.

Another rapper, Haval Khalil, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in this case for complicity in kidnapping and robbery. The case is currently at the appeal stage.

According to public radio SR, Einar was supposed to testify at the first instance, but he did not appear and had been summoned for next week.

The artist, who was under protective measures, was suspected of involvement in a knife attack on a restaurant in central Stockholm a few days ago, Swedish media reported.

In 2019, another Swedish rapper, the lesser-known Rozh Shamal, was killed in a suburb of Stockholm.

In recent years, Sweden has faced a wave of deadly reckoning and shootings attributed to mob groups.

As of October 15, 40 people have died in 273 shootings in the country of 10.3 million people. In 2020, 47 people died in 366 incidents.