Sydney wants to take F1 out of Melbourne with street circuit, according to local TV | formula 1

Melbourne should be careful, as it has another strong candidate interested in taking part in F1 in Australia. And the competition lives next door. According to the “Seven” channel, Sydney is devising a plan to hold a GP in the famous waterfront of the country’s largest city in Oceania. The idea arose to reinvigorate the local economy after the impact suffered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 of 2 Williams demo with Mark Webber in Sydney 2005 — Photo: Ian Waldie/Getty Images Williams demo with Mark Webber in Sydney 2005 — Photo: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Also according to the local television channel, people connected to the government have admitted that talks with F1 are in progress, but refuse to speak officially until the feasibility of building a circuit with the characteristics of Monaco in the famous port of Sydney. The investment minister of the State of New South Wales (NSW), Stuart Ayres, would be responsible for the project.

The city has a permanent autodrome on the west side, which is considered an option, but the preference is for the street circuit. However, even if the plans go ahead, Australia’s main city could only hold the race from 2026, as Melbourne has a contract with F1 until 2025.

Australia’s second-largest city even made a substantial investment to change the layout and create a race with more chances of overtaking. The stage organizer himself said he was afraid of losing F1 to another city due to the two-year absence caused by the pandemic.

This is not the first time Sydney has flirted with F1. In 2005, Mark Webber demonstrated across the famous Harbor Bridge with a Williams. The category has been running in Melbourne since 1996, after leaving Adelaide, which was the seat of the race since the first GP, in 1985.