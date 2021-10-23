Sylvester Stallone tells when he tried to defend Pelé’s kick: ‘Broken my finger and tore the net’

It’s not new the actor side of Pele. The King of Football collected roles in films and soap operas between the 1960s and 1980s. In addition to renowned actors in Brazil, such as Renato Aragão, the eternal shirt 10 also played alongside world stars. Only in the film ‘Escape to Victory’, Pelé staged with none other than Michael Caine, Max von Sydow and Sylvester Stallone. The latter even recalled in ‘An Experience With’ an unusual story involving the Brazilian and his specialty: the talent with the ball at his feet.

In the film in question, produced in 1981, Pelé and company defeat Hitler’s Nazi cast. On the King of Football’s team, Sylvester Stallone plays an unskilled goalkeeper. During the recordings, the actor said that he even broke a finger trying to stop one of the Brazilian kicks.

– So I was working and I thought “how hard can this football thing be?” So they brought me this ball from the WWII era, it looks like a cannonball, it’s dark, it’s hard and it’s heavy, especially wet. And the cleats at that time had a metal tip, today it kills you, breaks your leg, literally. They were so heavy – began the American star.

– So Pelé was there and I had already heard about him and said: “I’m going to play goalkeeper”. He replied, “Really? Have you ever done that?”. He said no and warned me: “you stay here in the goal and I’ll put the ball right here [apontando para seu lado] and you won’t be able to do anything about it.” I thought it was silly. He kicked the first ball and heard a noise. The goal has an old net, which is characterized to look 1940s. I managed to get my hand on the ball and I heard it crack. It passed through my hand, broke my finger, tore the net and knocked over the wire tents. All I could do was bow,” added Sylvester Stallone.

‘Escape to Vitória’ was another film from Pelé’s actor curriculum, who was recently discharged from hospital after treating cancer. Over the 80 years, the King of Football also acted in ‘A Marcha (1972)’, ‘Os Trombadinhas (1980)’, ‘A Vitória do Maisfraco (1983)’, where he performed again with John Huston after ‘Escape to a Vitória’, and other international films.

Pelé was also the main character in works about his life. Just as ‘Pelé Eterno (2004)’ recounts the player’s trajectory, ‘Pelé: The Birth of a Legend (2016)’ recalls the story of the boy from Três Corações, who won his first World Cup at the age of 17.