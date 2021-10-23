Take care, Boeing! NASA wants other private companies to launch astronauts to the ISS

NASA plans to hire other private sector companies to bring its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency this week released a request for information, which would be the first step toward new contracts. The news comes two weeks after Boeing announced another postponement of the flight test of the Starliner capsule, contracted by the US agency under the Commercial Crew Program.

Starliner’s launch was supposed to take place in August of this year, but problems with its valves led to a series of delays, until NASA and Boing opted to move the launch to next year — but still without any date forecast. “NASA needs additional crew rotation flights to the space station in addition to the twelve missions the agency has granted Boeing and SpaceX under current contracts,” explained Phil McAlister, director of commercial space flights at the US agency.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during the Demo-2 mission (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Bill Ingalls)

In 2014, through the Commercial Crew Program, NASA contracted Boeing and SpaceX to transport its astronauts to and from the ISS, as the space shuttle program retired in 2011 and since then the US has depended on Russia in that transport. In response to the contract, Boeing manufactured the Starliner spacecraft, which, so far, has carried out only one unmanned test flight in 2019, in which the spacecraft failed to reach the ISS due to a software error. In contrast, SpaceX has already carried out three manned missions and plans the next one for next week.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

NASA had expected initial commercial manned flights to begin in 2017, but delays by SpaceX and Boeing have prompted the agency to continue sending its astronauts into space via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. It was not until May 2020 that the first crew, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, arrived on the ISS under the Commercial Crew Program contract, with the Demo-2 mission.

Future flight systems will have until 2027 to acquire certification for manned flight, according to NASA. The number of additional commercial missions or seats the agency plans to hire for each flight will be determined according to the specifications of each of the missions.

Source: Space.com