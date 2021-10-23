‘Tasteful joke’ says trucker leader on diesel aid from Bolsonaro





Leaders of truck drivers, who are preparing a general strike of the category on November 1st if the price of diesel does not fall, negatively evaluated the offer of aid offered by Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday 21. The president has not yet made official the value of the aid, but Planalto sources indicated that aid to truck drivers should be 400 reais and payment should only start in December. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

The offer, however, did not please whoever commands the category. Popularly known as Chorão, truck driver Wallace Landim, president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers, called the help offered by Bolsonaro a ‘bad joke’ and explained that the value does not meet any of the category’s claims.

“Autonomous truck does nothing with 400 reais with diesel at an average of 4.80. The truck travels 2 kilometers per liter. This amount would pay for 83 liters of diesel, which would cover 160 kilometers”, assessed Landim.

The leader guarantees that the general strike of the category is maintained. “What is a truck driver going to do with 400 reais with the price of fuel linked to import parity? We continue to demand price stability, a cushion fund to ease volatility. 400 reais do not meet our demands”, he highlighted.

The truck drivers are asking, in addition to the change in the pricing policy, the return of the special retirement with 25 years of contribution and the approval of a national table of minimum freight prices.

The strike on November 1st has the support of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), in addition to other truck driver associations.

There is still no date for the official announcement of aid to truck drivers. An estimated 750,000 drivers will receive the subsidy offered by the federal government, which will need 4 billion to fund the program.

The final amount and the budget definition must go through the National Congress. To the newspaper, federal deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT truck drivers, said that the group’s congressmen have not yet been officially informed about the aid.

