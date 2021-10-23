Tati makes fun of Rico for hiding coffee from pedestrians

by

Rico Melquiades became the topic of conversation between Tati Quebra Barraco, Solange Gomes and Tiago Piquilo, at dawn today, for having hidden the coffee house during the sixth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The comedian thought that Tati Quebra Barraco was hiding the drinks at the party and took this attitude as revenge, but in the end, he ended up being the target, again, of criticism from the funkeira.

“Has anyone found the coffee he hid?” asked Solange Gomes. “I don’t think so,” replied Tati Quebra Barraco. “He had already come here to hide?”, asked the ex-bathtub Gugu. “Now,” said the funkeira. “It’s a pest,” added Tiago Piquilo.

Tati Quebra Barraco, then, declared that the comedian can hide whatever he wants inside “A Fazenda 2021”. Her only goal in confinement is the reality show champion award.

He thinks I came here to get coffee. I came here to get R$1.5 million, son. Coffee I drink at my house!

“Wait, did he hide the coffee tonight?” asked Tiago Piquilo.

“Yeah. I was putting the non-alcohol can in the gilt and he thought he was hiding beer, but he was hiding it, who hid it behind the thing. But I didn’t come to get coffee, no. You can hide it, throw it away.” , explained Tati.

Without mincing words, the funkeira made it clear that only cutting her beque (slang used to talk about drugs) is what could cause her anger.

That. He thinks coffee is my weakness. He’s crazy. My weak point is my beque, which he couldn’t bring.

While Solange and Tiago burst out laughing, Tati Quebra Barraco added:

Then he would see it from the front. If he never saw it, he was going to see it head on. But…

“I think he’ll put it back because it’s impossible to take everyone’s coffee because of the beer. I think he’ll give it back,” said Tiago.

“So, Bil went to mine, put it on the gilt and then fuck*”, recalled Tati. “If he does that, I’m sure Bil will put him on the farm,” declared the singer. “I don’t know”, concluded the funkeira.

