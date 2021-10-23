Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico exchange attacks in Faro’s dynamic

This Friday (22), Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico Melquiades exchanged barbs during a dynamic of Hora do Faro in A Fazenda 2021. During the activity, the comedian needed to choose someone to receive the plaque for “Falsiane”. “I would give it to a lot of people. I’d give it to MC Gui, Marina and Dynho, but I’m going to give it to Tati”, shot Rico. I’ll give it to Tati. Because I think she’s a fake, I don’t think her game is cool”, he added.
Tati Quebra Barraco did not hide her surprise when she was chosen for such a plaque. “I think he has this profile”, replied the funkeira. “Until the other day he was arguing with Gui Araújo live and he said that I play fair and I’m true”, she counterattacked. “And today you want to give a falsiane sign? Suddenly because he heard it from Lary. I will respect it, but I think he has no personality. He says something when he’s fighting with someone and then he backs off. But I respect him and I think he’s the same”.
Rico even tried to explain his situation. “In relation to Gui, it’s like I said: talking to him doesn’t change the way I think and I make it clear to everyone”, he explained. Tati didn’t want to leave it for less. “ He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He says I’m real and that I play cool and now he says I’m a falsian?” she asked.
Lary is disappointed in Tati Quebra Barraco in A Fazenda 2021
Lary Bottino took advantage of the Hora do Faro dynamic, in A Fazenda 2021, to detonate Tati Quebra Barraco. On the afternoon of this Friday (22), the peoa won the following defects from her former colleague in confinement: masked, dissimulated and hypocritical. “I respect her opinion and I think the same thing about her too, and she’s still a truck driver, let her dream come true. That’s what I can say,” said Tati.
The funkeira also said that everything that the ex-peoa chose for her, would also select if she changed places with the influencer. Lary justified the choice of plates. “It’s a shame you think that about me because you never told me that to me. I never judged you before I met you. She was the person I smiled at all day, we cooked together and I never spoke ill of her. He was a person I liked a lot”, said the former participant.
“Out here when I saw everything she said, it was a bucket of cold water. That’s why I was so disappointed in the things I saw and heard. I believed that you were true, transparent and sincere and I saw that it is the opposite”.
