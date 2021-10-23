Tencent says loophole in WeChat allowed Google and Bing searches – 10/22/2021 – Tec

Tencent’s WeChat has fixed a flaw that allowed some of its content to be searchable by external search engines, the owner of China’s most popular messaging app said on Friday, raising questions about the latest attempt of the Chinese government to control the internet in the country.

Some of WeChat’s content, including articles on its public accounts page, has been searchable briefly in recent days on Google and Microsoft’s Bing, but not on China’s dominant search engine, Baidu, as Reuters found.

The ability to find WeChat content on Google and Bing was initially raised by users on developer forums. China’s internet industry has long been dominated by a handful of tech giants who have historically blocked rivals’ links as well as their search crawlers, a practice often referred to as “walled gardens.”

The move sparked speculation that Tencent was responding to an appeal by Chinese authorities for Chinese internet companies to “destroy the walled gardens” amid widespread crackdown on the industry.

“Due to recent technology updates, the protocol of the official account robots had loopholes, which allowed external trackers to get some of the content of the official accounts,” Tencent said in a statement in Chinese. “The gaps have already been fixed.”

Google, Microsoft and Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.