The Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco hits Tiago’s penis

At dawn this Saturday, October 23, the pedestrians gathered in the room after the Safari Party. Solange Gomes, Valentina, Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago talked while other colleagues slept. But, boredom ended up making the funkeira decided to hunt a fly she found on the sofa. So, she asked the countryman to stay put to kill the insect.

“Can I smack that fly?” he asked his gamemate. “He can! You can break it, go!” replied the pawn. He just didn’t expect the blow would stop with his cock – he’s already become another member of “The 13th Farm”, with the amount of times it made the news in the last week.

With a pillow in hand, she tried to hit the animal, but ended up missing and hit the piece in the lap of Piquilo who was lying right below. Rolling over in pain, he accused the singer of misleading fate. “You missed your aim, Tati!” he said.

Embarrassed, she apologized and promised that she wouldn’t try to do something like that again. “It was an accident. I won’t do that anymore, no!”, said the singer. “There are some parts, my daughter, that are not very sensitive!”, explained the pawn.

Solange Gomes arrived at that exact moment and started to laugh at the situation, but the carioca was actually quite embarrassed by what had happened. So, she got up and went to the kitchen, with the excuse that she would ‘warm coffee’.

PENILE PHYSIOTHERAPY

This Thursday, October 21st, the day has already started busy in A Fazenda. After running out of salt and also out of coffee, the pedestrians received yet another punishment. Now, they will be 48 hours without being able to eat meat.

The punishment was caused by James Piquilo I would have changed swim trunks in the booth.

“Heads up! It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booth. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished and you will be without meat for 48 hours”, was the information sent by the production.

Erasmus questioned whether this was at dawn and James spoke up, saying it could have been caused by him.

“I did the process that I do all month to put the swimsuit in my pocket after physical therapy”, he said. The singer said that, due to the surgery he performed on his penis, he needs to undergo physical therapy in the bathroom.

During this process, he explained what might have happened.

“I take it off and put it (swim trunks) out here. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s strange, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here”, he revealed.

