The remote place in the US experiencing boom with high oil prices in the world | Economy

In a vast remote area between the states of New Mexico and Texas, ravaged by frequent sandstorms, with reddish sunsets and sweltering desert heat, is the largest nature reserve in the United States and one of the largest in the United States. planet.

It was thanks to their exploration that the US managed to become the largest oil producer in the world.

However, the Permian Basin, an area of ​​220,000 square kilometers in southwestern North America, was recently experiencing an unexpected twilight. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic sent energy market prices plummeting and extraction efforts plummeted.

Revenue from oil royalties breaks a record and may increase by more than R$37 billion in 2021

Why is the price of oil soaring around the world?

1 of 3 Crude oil reserves that saw Texas experience an economic boom throughout the 20th century — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Crude oil reserves that gave Texas an economic boom throughout the 20th century — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Now, with a barrel of oil at around US$ 80 (about R$ 450), in an uptrend, the Basin is experiencing what the US media described as a new “boom”, to the point that several Industry analysts believe it will return to pre-pandemic production levels in the coming weeks.

“A year and a half ago, everything was on the ground. Now, the usual heavy traffic on the roads shows that there is work again,” Fernando Acosta, Cuban driver working in the Basin, told BBC News Mundo. of the Permian driving a tanker.

Oil price on the international market reaches the highest level in the last three years

The new boom was mostly driven by smaller private companies, as large companies like Shell sold their land, a sign experts see as indicative of the high prices at which such land can now be sold.

For many, it was a new renaissance similar to what the region experienced more than a decade ago, when shale drilling began to make the US energy market self-sufficient.

The Permian Basin is so named because it is made up of one of the thickest rock deposits in the world since the Permian geological period (started about 299 million years ago and ended about 251 million years ago).

Long ago, a vast prehistoric sea deposited rich organic material there over millions of years to form not only one of the densest hydrocarbon structures in the world, but also large reserves of potassium salts, rock salt and other minerals. .

But it was the crude oil reserves that made Texas experience an economic boom throughout the 20th century. Traditional wells, however, matured and, at the end of the century, the Basin went through another period of crisis.

According to Professor Jorge Piñón, a specialist in energy issues at the University of Texas (USA), there were energy reserves in other forms.

“Unconventional geological formations (as the category of geological formations called shales, shales, oil shales is called) is oil that is found inside fissures within the rock and the only way to extract it is by fracturing the rock. the rock and extract this liquid,” he explains to BBC News Mundo.

According to the researcher, these types of geological formations have been known for centuries, but there were two problems: the price of oil was not high enough to justify the profitability of the exploration of these formations and there were no adequate technologies for their exploration.

However, in the early 2000s oil prices soared and many large companies saw unconventional geological formations as a new way to produce oil and natural gas.

New techniques were implemented, such as fracking (fracturing), with which the rock is fractured with pressurized water to extract fuels. The very geological composition of the land also allowed for the extraction of shale oil with the drilling of a single well.

The new formula that transformed the old traditional area of ​​oil exploration, however, is quite controversial. For years, environmental organizations have denounced the enormous pollution that occurs in the basin and the large amount of water needed for fracturing, although the technique has improved.

2 of 3 Heavy traffic in the Permian Basin points to resumption of oil sector to pre-pandemic levels — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Heavy traffic in the Permian Basin points to resumption of oil industry to pre-pandemic levels — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

In 2018, the US Geological Survey estimated that the Delaware Basin of west Texas and southern New Mexico has the potential to produce 46.3 billion barrels of oil and about 281 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Currently, more than 70% of oil production in the United States comes from unconventional wells and almost 40% of this total is extracted from the Permian Basin (from which another 15% of the natural gas produced in the country also comes out), according to Federal data. Reserve Bank of Dallas.

According to Piñón, although other countries also have unconventional rock formations that would allow greater energy production, the US and the Permian Basin reached a high level of production due to a sociopolitical factor that goes beyond the same energy resources.

“Ultimately, what has allowed this production development is that the US is probably the only place in the world, with few exceptions, where mineral rights belong to the landowners and not the state,” he says. This, according to Piñón, “made things easier,” unlocked bureaucracy and made production processes more efficient.

But the exploration of the Basin has generated a lot of controversy and criticism. As one of the largest oil exploration fields in the world, it is also one of the most polluting. According to reports from environmental agencies, the levels of methane expelled from the region into the atmosphere have also returned to pre-pandemic levels, one of the highest in the world.

Data from the NGO Environmental Defense Fund indicate that about 1.4 million metric tons of methane leave the Basin each year, enough gas to supply nearly 2 million homes. This, according to the report, implies that its environmental damage will triple the impact of burning the gas produced there in a period of 20 years.

And while methods of recycling water injected into the rock with fracking have been improved, environmental groups warn that this technique contaminates the groundwater with chemicals, which can affect many communities in the western region of the United States.

3 of 3 Permian Basin is rich in valuable minerals on the international market — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Permian Basin is rich in valuable minerals on the international market — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

In addition, several of the well sites are considered sacred territories by American Indian tribes, who have seen thousands of people come over the years to the vicinity of their reserves to work in the oil industry.

They are not the only ones.

The arrival of numerous workers in the area has also impacted many local communities, which have a limited number of hospitals or infrastructure to accommodate an increasing number of inhabitants. All of this has made the future of the Permian Basin a headache for local and federal authorities. And more during the current government, which advocates the implementation of tougher environmental rules.

However, experts such as Piñón estimate that, in addition to regulation, it will be difficult to end production in the Basin, despite changes in the near future that many already foresee for the energy sector.

“The decarbonization of the energy sector is endless. That train has already left. But that does not mean that oil will disappear, no matter how many Teslas or other electric cars are sold: 25% of the oil that is currently produced goes to the petrochemical industry “he says.