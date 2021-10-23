The result of the DNA test carried out by Pétala Barreiros and Marcos Araújo is released

The controversy involving the influencer Pétala Barreiros, the businessman Marcos Araújo and the presenter Lívia Andrade has no deadline to end. Now, new information promises to stir even more the spirits among those involved, as the result of the examination of DNA held last month to analyze whether the owner of Villa Mix is ​​the biological father of Lucas, Petal’s youngest son, has finally been released.

According to the document, to which the IN OFF had exclusive access, Marcos Araújo is the father of the nine-month-old baby. The text points out that the probability of paternity is over 99%. “The paternity of Marcos Aurélio Santos de Araújo in relation to Lucas Jaime Barreiros, son of Pétala Gabriely Barreiros, cannot be excluded by the DNA polymorphism system in all analyzed loci, with a paternity probability of 99.99999999999%“.

The exam was taken in September and resulted in many fights. At the time, the Petála’s sister Yanka Barreiros used social media to share the moment the influencer leaves the place where the blood of Lucas and his ex-partner were collected. In the video shared on Instagram, she shows that Lívia Andrade, the businessman’s current girlfriend, attended the site.

In the video, she mocks Lívia’s presence and comments in the caption on the attitude of Alok and Gusttavo Lima’s manager. “Today was Luquinhas’ DNA test (9 months) and look who followed everything outside with his father’s security guard (my ex brother-in-law) Livia Andrade, poor thing, was she prohibited from entering? Well your face, isn’t it Marcos?”, she began mentioning his profile.

Continues after advertising

Since then, Pétala and Lívia have been exchanging barbs, insults and indirect remarks on social networks. Both fight even in court. This week, for example, the influencer filed a lawsuit against the former SBT contractor. In the text, Pétala asks the presenter to stop quoting her family publicly, in addition to claiming compensation in the total amount of R$ 100,000.

Process

Recently, Lívia Andrade sent a hint to Pétala after winning a lawsuit in which the influencer asked for a restrictive measure against the former SBT contractor. “Money really sucks! While he had his unlimited credit card in his hands, he was a wonderful guy, he was even fawned over by the whole family, who was carried up and down around the world.“, started.

“He was such an amazing father that one son was not enough, he had to plan the second one because the family was very happy and the family environment was perfect for raising children. They spent a whole year trying to get pregnant, but it didn’t happen! It was just separating and drying the teat that everything changed. Woman, if you have an abusive relationship and you are aware of it and you allow yourself to go through it for money and luxury items, it is not as good as the man you live with.“, completed Andrade.

the influencer Pétala Barreiros asked in court for the arrest of her ex-husband, businessman Marcos Araújo, owner of Audiomix label and Festival Villa Mix. She claims in a process filed with the Court of Domestic and Family Violence Against Women of the Regional Forum II of Santo Amaro, in São Paulo, that her former partner failed to comply with an existing protective measure in her favor.

In the same document, the digital influencer also requested that a protective measure be created against presenter Lívia Andrade, current girlfriend of Marcos Araújo. She would be, according to the defense of Petal, “causing fear and psychological disorders to the victim”. In her decision, however, the judge dismissed both requests and argued that there is a lack of elements that evidence the requests. (Danilo Reenlsober collaborated)