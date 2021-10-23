Tiago Leifert appears with his daughter in the 1st appearance after hurriedly leaving the TV

The presenter Tiago Leifert was enchanted when he appeared playing with his daughter after he left TV early.

The host James Leifert surprised and delighted in his first appearance after announcing his early departure from television. It so happens that the presenter revealed just a day ago that he will not present a good part of the program The Voice Brasil.

He will present only the “blind auditions” phase of the 10th edition of The Voice Brasil program. the output of James Leifert of TV happened in a hurry, as it was expected that he would present the entire program The Voice Brasil before leaving the station.

The other phases of the attraction will be presented by André Marques. Tiago explained on his social networks the reason for his hastily leaving with only one text in which he stated that the reason was related to his family. Without giving too many details, the presenter stated only that his family needed him in São Paulo.

James Leifert said, “Hi guys! My family needs me here in São Paulo in the coming weeks and so, with a broken heart, there is a change of plan! My dear friend André Marques takes over the season of The Voice from the second phase onwards. In the first (phase) I’m still there, we debuted 10/26! We’ll talk more soon. Kisses”.

Despite the message that caused some concern, the presenter’s wife, writer and journalist Daiana Garbin, showed her husband at a time when he seemed to be doing well. In his first appearance to the public after announcing the early departure of The Voice, Tiago appeared playing with the couple’s daughter, the little Moon of eleven months. The presenter was wearing pink heart-shaped children’s glasses and little Moon seemed to be delighted with the fun look of her famous daddy.

