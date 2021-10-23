Tiago Leifert receives affection from the ‘The Voice Brasil’ team and says: ‘If everything works out, I’ll step in at the end to say goodbye’ | 2021

Titi received the affection of the technicians and had a chat with Andre Marques. “James, we love you!”, they all said.
The presenter thanked the support and said:
“I’ll still stop by. If all goes well, I’ll step in at the end to say goodbye (…) I can’t travel, I can’t leave my family now. I need to stay here. It’ll get better, it’ll pass soon . Then I come with good news and, when I can talk about it, I come here and talk to you.”
“If it is, I’ll go in the audience. My goal is to make it to the final.”
Watch the full live:
Tiago Leifert and André Marques talk before The Voice Brasil recording
He also officially passed the ‘bat’ to his host friend and said, “It’s our home, have fun. Enjoy every second, represent me.”
Tiago Leifert talks to Andre Marques and officially passes the ‘Baton’ of ‘The Voice Brasil’ to his friend the presenter — Photo: Instagram reproduction
+ Review Tiago Leifert’s fun moments behind the scenes of ‘The Voice Brasil’
Tiago Leifert at ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
Last Wednesday, 20/10, Tiago officially said goodbye to the program and André Marques took charge of the reality show. On his social networks, he explained the decision:
“Hello guys! My family needs me here in SP in the next few weeks and so, with a broken heart, there’s a change of plans! My dear friend Andre Marques takes over the season of The Voice from the second phase on. In the first I’m still there. . We debut 10/26! We’ll talk more soon”.
Tenth season marked by news and a new dynamic
Technicians in the new season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Fabio Rocha/TV Globo
The new program will have many surprises and an unprecedented dynamic so far. Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos will need to keep their eyes wide open with the powers of Michel Teló. The fifth coach will act in parallel and will form a new team that, after some phases of the program, will also enter the dispute for first place. See the reality call below!
Premiere call ‘The Voice Brasil’
Michel Teló shows spoilers of the scenario of the tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ and shoots: ‘Come the hepta!’
Tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ promises surprises in the competition with fifth coach