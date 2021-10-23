Titi denies Fortaleza’s concussion after a rout and focuses on the back against Athletico-PR

Defender Titi participated in a press conference this Friday, 22, and answered several questions related to the rout suffered by Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil. The defender denied the team’s shock, highlighted the strength of the squad and aimed to come back against Athletico-PR, this Saturday, 23, at Castelão.

“I think there’s nothing better than a game right away to continue what you’ve been doing. We’ll use everything that happened in the match (against Atlético-MG) to serve as a stimulus for us to achieve our goal on Saturday. score against Athletico-PR,” said the player.

Titi insisted on praising the achievements of the Tricolor squad during the season, such as the G4 of Serie A and the campaign up to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. “The group showed that they are mentally very strong, with a lot of quality and will be prepared for Saturday’s game, which is our main objective at the moment. It’s like Vojvoda always says that the next game is the most important. -PR, which is a direct opponent for the Libertadores spot,” he commented.

After facing Athletico-PR, Fortaleza meets Atlético-MG for the duel of the return in the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, 27. Despite the elastic score suffered, Titi reinforced that the squad will prepare in the best way to try to surprise the Rooster in Castelão.

“Football is surprising us all the time, not only here in Brazilian football, but in world football. At all times there are results that no one expected. Of course Atlético-MG got an important advantage, but everything we’ve been doing in the season, it gives us the credibility and certainty of playing a game and achieving our objective, which is to pass the stage in the Copa do Brasil,” stated the defender.

