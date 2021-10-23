Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Saturday (10/23/2021)

Check out today October 23, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 46 matches divided into 18 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.

Live Brazilian Championship – October 23

17:00 – Santos x America-MG

17:00 – Youth x Ceará

19:00 – Fluminense x Flamengo

7:15 pm – Fortaleza x Athletico-PR

Brazilian Championship Series B live – October 23

4:30 pm – Vitória x Brasil de Pelotas

19:00 – CSA x Worker-PR

Live English Championship – October 23

8:30 am – Chelsea x Norwich

11:00 – Crystal Palace x Newcastle

11:00 am – Everton x Watford

11:00 – Leeds United vs Wolverhampton

Live Spanish Championship – October 23

9:00 am – Valencia x Majorca

11:15 am – Cádiz x Alaves

1:30 pm – Elche x Espanyol

16:00 – Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal



Live Italian Championship – October 23

10:00 am – Salernitana x Empoli

13:00 – Sassuolo x Venice

3:45 pm – Bologna x Milan

Live German Championship – October 23

10:30 am – Bayern Munich x Hoffenheim

10:30 am – RB Leipzig x Greuther Fürth

10:30 am – Wolfsburg x Freiburg

10:30 am – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Borussia Dortmund



Live French Championship – October 23

12:00 – Nantes x Clermont

4:00 pm – Lille x Brest

Live Portuguese Championship – October 23

11:30 am – Santa Clara x Famalicão

14:00 – Tondela x Porto

4:30 pm – Sporting x Moreirense

Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 23

17:00 – Paysandu x Ituano

19:00 – Botafogo-PB x Criciúma

Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 23

3:00 pm – Atlético-CE x Campinense

Women’s National Friendlies Live – October 23

5:50 am – Australia x Brazil

Maranhense Campeonato Serie B live – October 23

3:30 pm – Maranhão x Cordino

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 23

11:00 – Manchester x Betis FC

11:00 am – EC x Boston City count

3:00 pm – Uberaba x Inter de Minas

Second Division Paraense Championship live – October 23

9:15 am – Sport Belém x Fonte Nova

9:15 am – Esmac x Quarry

9:30 am – Paraense x Venus

9:30 am – Atlético-PA x Cameta

Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 23

3:00 pm – Suzano x Grêmio Prudente Union

Espírito Santo Cup live – October 23

3:00 pm – Serra x Capixaba

3:00 pm – Forte Rio Bananal x Railway Sports

3:00 pm – Sport-ES x Real Noroeste

15:00 – Atlético-ES x Aster

Copa Paulista live – October 23

11:00 – Votuporanguense x Portuguese

3:00 pm – São Caetano x XV de Piracicaba

Copa Santa Catarina live – October 23

3:00 pm – Hercílio Luz x Joinville

