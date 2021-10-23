Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Saturday (10/23/2021)

Check out today October 23, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 46 matches divided into 18 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.
Live Brazilian Championship – October 23
17:00 – Santos x America-MG
17:00 – Youth x Ceará
19:00 – Fluminense x Flamengo
7:15 pm – Fortaleza x Athletico-PR
Brazilian Championship Series B live – October 23
4:30 pm – Vitória x Brasil de Pelotas
19:00 – CSA x Worker-PR
Live English Championship – October 23
8:30 am – Chelsea x Norwich
11:00 – Crystal Palace x Newcastle
11:00 am – Everton x Watford
11:00 – Leeds United vs Wolverhampton
Live Spanish Championship – October 23
9:00 am – Valencia x Majorca
11:15 am – Cádiz x Alaves
1:30 pm – Elche x Espanyol
16:00 – Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal
–Continues after Advertising!–
Live Italian Championship – October 23
10:00 am – Salernitana x Empoli
13:00 – Sassuolo x Venice
3:45 pm – Bologna x Milan
Live German Championship – October 23
10:30 am – Bayern Munich x Hoffenheim
10:30 am – RB Leipzig x Greuther Fürth
10:30 am – Wolfsburg x Freiburg
10:30 am – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Borussia Dortmund
–Continues after Advertising!–
Live French Championship – October 23
12:00 – Nantes x Clermont
4:00 pm – Lille x Brest
Live Portuguese Championship – October 23
11:30 am – Santa Clara x Famalicão
14:00 – Tondela x Porto
4:30 pm – Sporting x Moreirense
Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 23
17:00 – Paysandu x Ituano
19:00 – Botafogo-PB x Criciúma
Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 23
3:00 pm – Atlético-CE x Campinense
Women’s National Friendlies Live – October 23
5:50 am – Australia x Brazil
Maranhense Campeonato Serie B live – October 23
3:30 pm – Maranhão x Cordino
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 23
11:00 – Manchester x Betis FC
11:00 am – EC x Boston City count
3:00 pm – Uberaba x Inter de Minas
Second Division Paraense Championship live – October 23
9:15 am – Sport Belém x Fonte Nova
9:15 am – Esmac x Quarry
9:30 am – Paraense x Venus
9:30 am – Atlético-PA x Cameta
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 23
3:00 pm – Suzano x Grêmio Prudente Union
Espírito Santo Cup live – October 23
3:00 pm – Serra x Capixaba
3:00 pm – Forte Rio Bananal x Railway Sports
3:00 pm – Sport-ES x Real Noroeste
15:00 – Atlético-ES x Aster
Copa Paulista live – October 23
11:00 – Votuporanguense x Portuguese
3:00 pm – São Caetano x XV de Piracicaba
Copa Santa Catarina live – October 23
3:00 pm – Hercílio Luz x Joinville
Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.
Related
In addition to today’s football games, you’ll also enjoy reading: