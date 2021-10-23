Tomb Raider reboot concept is bizarre to say the least

Square Enix released a video showing what the 2013 game was supposed to be.

When a game is released and it’s already consolidated in the way we know it, we have no idea what went through the developers’ heads at the beginning of the project.. Some of them share sketches or concept art. THE Square Enix wanted to share soon a video showing the initial idea for the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot.

The franchise that brought Lara Croft is completing 25 years. Now it’s October, “Halloween Month” (Halloween is much better) and the video that shows what the return of the most iconic British archeologist in games would be like it is, to say the least, “spooky”. The initial concept of the game did not have nothing to do with what we received nearly ten years ago.

For starters, the game would be titled “Tomb Raider: Ascension” and would have a footprint survival horror facing monsters, which is not common for the franchise. Lara already went out in slaps with animals in the first games and even in the current ones. Even dinosaurs pestered her life, more specifically Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The video begins by featuring the heroine in a cave. She passes through shallow water, tight places and carrying a torch, something quite common in the final game. Until she arrives in a part of the cave with several exposed roots and a creature, which I can’t quite understand what it is and throwing I can’t tell what in Croft.



In time 1:14 of the video, you can see what the modeling a yellow puppet on the floor, bizarre is little. Suddenly Lara is in the “open world” from the game running through green fields with lots of trees, jumping on logs floating in a lake and having to balance. That, at least, happens a lot in current games.

The video cuts to an excerpt where it shows Lara with her best textures applied, holding a flamethrower and setting fire to all monsters in what appears to be the interior of a mansion. The strangest thing is to see the Croft riding in the open world. she rides while a giant monster chases her, just like Shadow of The Colossus.

The final snippet of the video shows Lara facing a boss, it seems, in a combat with a lot of calm in the decision to attack at the right time, besides acrobatics, something common in old games, but that got lost in the reboot. I don’t know about you, but thankfully the game became what we see in the final version.



One of the reasons the 2013 game wasn’t featured in this video is the game Batman Arkham Asylum, according to the Video Games Chronicle. The developers wanted something more realistic and saw that the idea was no match for the revamped 2009 bat.

Via: Kotaku