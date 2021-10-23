Tonico Pereira leaves soap opera and substitute is chosen; know who is

With the departure of Tonic Pereira in Eye for an eye, Globo needed to cast another actor to join the cast of the next 9:00 pm João Emanuel Carneiro.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, the role of the villain rooster, which used to be Tonico, will be played by José Dumont, which is on the air in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

The plot even gained a boost: Regina Casé, top star of Amor de Mãe as the unbeatable Dona Lourdes. In the new soap opera, she will play a totally different mother from the maid who conquered the country.

In the serial, Casé will be one of the protagonists, Zoé, mother of Maíra and Vanessa. The first will be played by Sophie Charlotte, a young woman with visual impairment, and Letícia will play Vanessa.

Before, the role of the suffering girl was Colin, but Globo inverted the characters. Gloria Pires, who was assigned the role of Casé, left the soap opera that will be artistically directed by Carlos Araújo. She was called in for a new job at the station, kept under wraps by the top management.

In Eye for Eye, Maíra will have an unfriendly relationship with her sister and will be mistreated by her mother. She will have Eliane Giardini as godmother, who will be the ex-wife of the villain played by Tony Ramos. The good soul will be the mother of Caio Castro’s character.

Caio, in turn, will be Vanessa’s partner and Humberto Carrão will be Maíra’s. Marina Moschen, Cassio Gabus Mendes, Miguel Falabella and Tonico Pereira were confirmed in the telenovela. The premiere is scheduled for October next year, after the Pantanal screening.

With general direction by Gustavo Fernandez and artistic direction by Carlos Araújo, responsible for Órfãos da Terra (2019) and Éramos Seis (2019), Olho por Olho will also feature Edson Celulari, Kelzy Ecard, Klebber Toledo, Nicolas Prattes, Paulo Rocha, Sophie Charlotte , Suzy Rêgo and Vera Fischer.

Initially quoted for the second half of 2020, the serial lost its place in the 9:00 pm queue for the Pantanal remake. The Covid-19 pandemic also changed the calendar considerably. With the suspension of the works of Amor de Mãe, in March of last year, the productions were postponed.