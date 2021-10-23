Torcida celebrates at CT and carries Vasco players before boarding for Recife | Vasco

Vasco fans gave another great show of support for the team. In the early afternoon of this Saturday, after training at CT Moacyr Borbosa, thousands of Vasco residents, according to reports, went to the site to honor the departure of the delegation, which travels this afternoon to Recife, where they will face Náutico, this Sunday, at 4 pm , in the Afflicted.

The party was huge and some players were literally carried to the delegation bus. Cases of Nenê and Andrey, for example. Embezzlement in recent games, the steering wheel is the novelty in the relationship. Ecuadorian Jhon Sanchez was also related and travels to Recife.

1 of 4 Nenê is carried by Vasco players as he leaves CT — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco Nenê is carried by Vasco players as he leaves CT — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco

Besides Nenê and Andrey, Castan, Lucão, Riquelme and Cano were the most celebrated. Many players went to the crowd and greeted the Vasco fans present at the CT. The young side received an ovation. The goalkeeper, who recently won Vanderlei’s position, was impressed with what he saw.

– This crowd is mad, man. With the support of this fan, we are together and we are going to go up – said the goalkeeper, who was also talking to the Vasco fans present.

2 of 4 Back on the team, Andrey was also carried by Vasco fans — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco Back on the team, Andrey was also carried by Vasco fans — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco

Suspended for the third yellow card and embezzled against Náutico, Ricardo Graça had the car surrounded, stopped the vehicle and sang with the fans.

Vasco’s bus was accompanied by fans’ car to the airport.

3 of 4 Vasco fans in front of CT — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco Vasco fans in front of CT — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr. / Vasco