Torcida do Galo sells out tickets for the game against Cuiabá

The fans of Galo exhausted the load of interest for the game against Cuiabá, this Sunday (24), at 4 pm, at Mineirão. It will be the game with the largest audience since the beginning of the pandemic, with around 32 thousand attendees, which corresponds to 50% of the total capacity of the arena allowed by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH).

The cast and fans are united by the motto “Every game is decision”. Galo is at the top of Brasileirão, with 56 points, 10 more than second-placed Flamengo, who has two games in hand.

Until then, the match against Fortaleza, on Wednesday (20), was the one that had the largest audience registered since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. More than 18 thousand fans followed the rout of Galo by 4 closely to 0 for the Copa do Brasil.

Despite the flexibility in the number of fans, the use of a mask covering the nose and mouth and presentation of proof of complete immunization or negative test for Covid-19 carried out in the last 72 hours is still mandatory.

