Trader points out 5 cryptocurrencies that could rise more than 70% and follow Bitcoin towards US$ 87,000

After Bitcoin (BTC) renewed its historic high, reaching the price of US$ 67,016.50, the cryptocurrency it is “on land that has never been explored before”, as the team of analysts at Transfero, responsible for stablecoin BRZ, indicates.

Thus, experts point out that there may be a rapid escalation up to $87,100, which would be the first target, according to the Fibonacci projection.

According to the company, through the graph above, it is possible to see the formation of a High Channel, which is a continuation pattern, which extends slantingly – in this case, upwards.

“But it’s good to be on the lookout for possible fixes. Prices advance within the Channel and a break in the Trend Line (Bottom Line) may indicate a correction, causing the price to seek support at US$57,200, which would be a good entry point,” state the analysts.

In addition, the digital asset market sentiment analysis points to a high level of greed (84 points). Another highlight of this week it was the global marketcap for cryptocurrencies, which also reached its new record, reaching $2.73 trillion.

In Transfero’s view, the expectation is that this rise may reach new heights when altcoins start to gain strength with the bullish movement of the BTC. For now, they are still out of focus as the timing is all bitcoin and this is borne out by their increased market dominance in recent days.

Altcoins can go up 70%

However while Transfero analysts point to the BTC’s potential to rise to $87,000, the analyst known in the market as Credible Crypto said he is optimistic that five cryptocurrencies could follow Bitcoin’s momentum in this new price discovery and move towards new historical highs.

According to the analyst, one of the cryptocurrencies with great potential for growth is Convex Finance, whose CLC token feeds the Curve Finance Decentralized Exchange (DEX). According to him, the whales are accumulating CLC, which indicates that they are advancing a bull movement that should be driven by news of a great partnership for DEX.

“Another million dollar purchase of CLC from the professionals at a price of $21.53 per CLC. Yes, you are still early. ”

Another cryptocurrency on the trader’s list is XRP. Credible has been a Ripple bull for a long time and, in his analysis, qIt almost always scores the cryptoactive’s potential in terms of valuation.

In his new analysis he said he expects the XRP to turn a historic level of resistance into support, paving the way for a big rally.

“I can’t understand how great this graph looks. From a technical perspective, I have difficulty seeing how an analyst can present an objectively bearish case for this chart. When we’re done here soon, XRP will melt faces,” he pointed out.

Also on the trader’s list is the Ethereum (ETH) which he points out is about to reach new heights, following in the footsteps of Bitcoin’s recent record rise.

HBAR and Solana

Also on the trader’s list is Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), Credible Crypto says a new all-time high is in the cards if the cryptoactive can overcome a remaining hurdle at the $0.47 mark.

“HBAR following the plan beautifully here. I suspect he soon breaks resistance and we head towards the highs of the 0.43 range. Clear RED and new all-time high record.

The analyst too believe that Solana (SOL) is also expected to reach a new all-time record. In the last seven days, the cryptoactive rose from $162.60 to $204.30, marking an increase of almost 26%.

“Note that the ORANGE region was the last line of defense before a much bigger crash. It held, the BTC broke resistance and the bearish scenario was invalidated. Get ready for a new all-time record not just on SOL, but on many other alts. ”

This idea was predicated on a potential rejection from BTC near ATH. Note the ORANGE region was the last line of defense before a much larger drop. It held, BTC broke resistance, and the bearish scenario was invalidated. Prep for new ATH not just on $SOL, but on MANY other alts. https://t.co/3KcvxFajLV pic.twitter.com/oJc1w9qqdt — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) October 21, 2021

the trader added that the rise in the cryptocurrency market will translate into an increase in the price of other altcoins, but warned that the BTC could outperform the market in the short term and steal the show, but that there is no doubt that a rise in the BTC will boost the altcoins.

“Yes, the BTC will have the spotlight initially, but the alts will soon follow the BTC with their own important rallies”

READ MORE