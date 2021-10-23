Trans woman claims to have had sex with Icardi: ‘Likes crazy life’ | International

reproduction Icardi would have had a relationship with Guendalina Rodríguez

In the last few hours, a new name was added to the soap opera between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. Guendalina Rodríguez (see photos in gallery below),

a trans woman, claims to have had sex with the Paris Saint-Germain striker in 2019, when he was still an Inter Milan player.

“Icardi likes the crazy life. He contacted me through an escort agency asking if I was available for dinner. He chose me from a catalog, I didn’t know who he was because I’m not a football fan”, he began, in an interview with Argentine radio show ‘El Show del spectacle’.

“Mauro thought I was a woman, but he likes perversion and he loved that side of me. Icardi likes trans girls. There was already a scandal in 2014 or 2015 with another Argentine trans. He’s with Wanda because he’s scared. He keeps everything, his professional life”, he continued to explain.

Guendalina claims that the Argentine striker wanted to be ‘free’, and defended himself against accusations of slander, posting ‘evidence’ in his Instagram stories.

“In his messages on Wednesday, October 20, he told me by video call that he would like to live calmly and free to do as he pleases, and that he hoped Wanda would forgive him. If I had made it all up as most people think, after two years I would have received a lawsuit or something. But none of that.”