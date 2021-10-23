TV Fama indicts Camilla de Lucas and promotes an act against the ex-BBB

On the night of this Thursday (21st), the TV Fame surprised by making an act of repudiation against Camilla de Lucas, former Big Brother Brasil participant, digital influencer and reporter for The Masked Singer Brasil. the presenter Alinne Prado made a long speech about the famous.

“TV Fama became news and we really need to talk about this subject. More than anything, we are a program that talks about celebrities, we attend theater plays, birthdays, events from different segments, where people are famous. We’ve been making history for so many years”, started the communicator.

“That’s what our audience wants to see. And, let’s face it, it’s a fair trade. After all, we generate content and offer free media. Several times, we praise the achievements, including Camilla de Lucas. The influencer and ex-BBB has no obligation to talk to a show she doesn’t like, but to mistreat a professional, completely ignoring her existence, that’s too much.”, shot Aline.

“In fact, there’s a black presenter here too, who has already praised several times and who has always admired Camilla de Lucas’ work a lot. Today, we will, symbolically, stop following the artist on social media. We know that, for those who have more than 11 million followers, it won’t make any difference, but that’s not the point. This is, in fact, a protest and a message to all artists who mistreat the media. Media that put these same artists in success”, evaluated the presenter.

“We still want you to pursue your career peacefully and brightly. Goodbye, Camilla de Lucas”, concluded Prado, while on the screen it was shown that the gossip show was no longer following Camilla on Instagram.

Watch: