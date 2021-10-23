Twitter algorithms favor right-wing political content

Recently, Twitter conducted a study to analyze the algorithms and understand if there is any political bias in the social network. The company found that the combination of users on the platform can indeed create favoritism: this time, on the right spectrum.

A few months ago, the company revealed that it was studying the algorithm to understand whether it could cause harm or contribute to injustice. So, when analyzing millions of tweets posted between April 1 and August 15, 2020, the company’s experts realized that the algorithms amplify the movement of some political groups more than others.

The study found that 6 countries had amplified right-wing political content with more reach on the platform — the problem is that only 7 nations were analyzed in the study. Twitter also investigated whether the algorithms favor policy-focused news outlets and reached the same conclusion: right-wing content gained more reach than left-wing posts on the social network.

Investigating the root of the problem

“In this study, we identified what is happening: certain political content is amplified on the platform. Establishing why these observed patterns occur is a significantly harder question to answer as it is a product of the interactions between people and the platform,” revealed Twitter’s director of software engineering, Rumman Chowdhury.

Here’s what’s complex: The team did phenomenal work identifying *what* is happening. Establishing *why* these observed patterns occur is a significantly more difficult question to answer and something META will examine.

Despite the company’s perception of favoring publications with a right-wing political bias, the company said it understood what was happening. So experts will continue to analyze data to try to understand what changes are needed to create a fairer social network.