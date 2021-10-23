‘Two big guys’ · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) paid a swindle in this Friday’s chapter (22) of Nos Tempos do Imperador. Bit of jealousy due to the proximity between Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Dumas (Marcelo Valle), the emperor challenged his rival to a shuttlecock duel in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. The scene became a joke on social networks. “Two big guys dueling with shuttlecock,” shot the netizen who identifies himself as Kaꓘ.

During a walk on the beach, the Brazilian monarch began to provoke the European general. “I came to challenge you to a shuttlecock duel. Do you think you can play? The rule is simple: don’t drop the shuttlecock,” said Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella).

The two then began the dispute. The scene quickly attracted the debauchery of the viewers, who could not settle for two grown men lending themselves to a situation like that.

“Pedro is a joke, I’m feeling sick,” said Geovana. “Dom Pedro looks like a five-year-old kid challenging Dumas to a shuttlecock duel. I would be ashamed if that were the case,” said Lily.

In the plot, the emperor has already made it clear that he doesn’t like the intimacy between the countess of Barral and Dumas at all. Pedro has even questioned whether Luísa was the general’s lover in the past.

Check out other public comments:

the barral is only worth a peck, it’s bad huh kkkkklllkkkkkkkkkkklllkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk#IntheEmperor’sTime —tish (@bIizzardmaiden) October 22, 2021

MANOOOO GLAD THERE IS NO ONE WATCHING THE SOAP WITH ME TODAY KKKKKKKKKKKKK SHAMEFUL THAT SCENE #IntheEmperor’sTime — Maduzinha (@AiGenerale) October 22, 2021

THE SERIOUSNESS THAT PEDRO IS TAKING THIS DISPUTE #IntheEmperor’sTime — rê (@rntnovels) October 22, 2021

Pedro is a joke because I’m sick #IntheEmperor’sTime — Geovana defender of the horns (@Geovanaknowles2) October 22, 2021

Teresa seeing that her husband challenged a general to a PETECA duel because of jealousy of his mistress.#IntheEmperor’sTimepic.twitter.com/gp9kneAdTR — Read 🌸 (@alosurtei) October 22, 2021

Able to Pedro still lose kkkkkkk#IntheEmperor’sTime — MemberOftheNapolitanoHate Office (@Lalaoficialdef3) October 22, 2021

Oh what a shame Peter#IntheEmperor’sTime — Thay (@Martinisths) October 22, 2021

this duel is so silly mds #IntheEmperor’sTime — stan of the Empress (@httpss_www_) October 22, 2021

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

