UFC: Borrachinha and Vettori headline after controversy with Brazilian weight | combat

The main event of UFC Borrachinha x Vettori, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), should have drawn attention as it was fundamental for the future of the organization’s middleweight (under 84kg), but it stood out for other reasons during the week of the event. With Paulo Borrachinha far above the category limit when he arrived in the United States, the organization initially reached an agreement for a light heavyweight up to 88.5kg and then changed it to light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg). With the weight beaten by the two athletes, they face off on the card that starts at 2 pm (Brasilia time) and has six other Brazilians selected.

1 of 3 Facing between Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Faced between Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori arrive at the event in a similar situation, as they both come from a loss to champion Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title dispute. The Brazilian was knocked out in the second round in September last year, while the Italian lost on points in June this year.

– I didn’t participate in any negotiation, I’m just here to comply. The UFC spoke with my team, spoke with Marvin’s team, and reached this 93kg deal. I’m here to fulfill, the only contract I signed was this one for 93kg, I beat the weight and fulfilled the agreement. The only contract I signed was 205 pounds, or 93kg, the weight I hit. I knocked down. Initially it would be middleweight, but as soon as I arrived, they decided to change. They thought it would be better at light heavyweight. I arrived a little heavier, I usually arrive a little lighter. Maybe that’s why there was this change. I think about 4kg more – said Borachinha, when Combat.com.

In this Friday’s weigh-in, Borrachinha scored 92.8kg, and Vettori weighed 92.5kg. The confrontation between the two was tense, with the Italian showing his middle finger to his rival, and he left in the air the promise of at least having an exciting fight, despite the problems caused by the Brazilian throughout the week.

In addition to Paulo Borrachinha, the card is also filled with Brazilians. On the main card, Francisco Massaranduba is making his second fight since moving up to welterweight (under 77kg) and facing Dwight Grant to try to recover from the setback he suffered against Muslim Salikhov.

On the preliminary card, the highlight is the Brazilian confrontation between Tabatha Ricci, who debuted being knocked out by Manon Fiorot, and Maria Oliveira, who is making her first fight for the organization. Also making his debut in the UFC is flyweight Daniel Miojo, who fights Colombian Jeff Molina and provoked his opponent in the face. Livinha Souza will have Randa Markos ahead.

2 of 3 Daniel Miojo provoked Jeff Molina in the eye — Photo: Getty Images Daniel Miojo provoked Jeff Molina in the eye — Photo: Getty Images

The preliminary card is Gregory Robocop, who is coming off three straight wins in his career and debuted in the UFC in his last commitment, when he beat Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision. His opponent will be South Korean Jun Yong Park, who also arrives packed with three positive results.

UFC Borrachinha x Vettori service

O Combat broadcasts the “UFC Borrachinha x Vettori” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 1:45 pm (GMT) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Rubber vs Vettori

October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Medium heavyweight: Paulo Borrachinha x Marvin Vettori

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark v Joselyne Edwards

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba vs. Dwight Grant

Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

PRELIMINARY CARD (2:00 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park v Gregory Robocop

Lightweight: Mason Jones vs. David Onama

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci x Maria Oliveira

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs Laureano Staropoli

Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs Daniel Miojo

Strawweight: Livinha Souza x Randa Markos

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili