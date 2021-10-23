UK ruled out confinement despite rising Covid cases – News

British Economy Minister Rishi Sunak believes booster vaccination against Covid-19 will prevent another confinement in England, despite the strong increase in infections registered in recent days.

In an interview published on Saturday (23) in The Times, the minister insisted that there could be no return to “significant economic constraints”, although experts warn that the British Health (NHS in English) may be overwhelmed this winter.

According to the latest official data, the UK recorded 49,298 Covid-19 infections and another 180 deaths yesterday, but as of Thursday it had 52,009 cases, the first time the country broke the 50,000 barrier since last July.

Scientists are calling for the return of some restrictions, such as the mandatory use of masks in public transport, shops and other closed places in England.

The autonomous authorities of the other British regions – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide their own measures.

Sunak added that the country is in a new phase to control the virus and avoid the interruption of economic activity.

“I think we are in a very different place than we were a year ago because of the vaccines. There is extensive protection and that changes things. This is our first line of defense,” he added. The minister insisted that the government sees “nothing” that would indicate the need for another blockade.

According to the media, the government plans to anticipate the vaccination with booster against Covid-19, to which people over 50 and vulnerable groups will have the right.

Boris Johnson’s executive hit a plan in England to vaccinate with a third dose, from Pfizer or Moderna, six months after receiving the second, but the media has signaled that authorities are considering reducing that wait to five months.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to implement the so-called Plan B or contingency, which would reintroduce the mandatory use of masks in certain locations and the recommendation to work from home.