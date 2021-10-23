Understand why Grande Florianópolis has the most expensive gasoline in SC

Biguaçu has the average price per liter of the most expensive regular gasoline in Santa Catarina; scenario for the future is not favorable for the consumer’s pocket

Greater Florianópolis has three municipalities among the cities with the average price of the most expensive regular gasoline in Santa Catarina, considering the October survey, even with a fuel distributor in the region.

According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), Biguaçu holds the highest average price in Santa Catarina, being sold for R$ 6,325 per liter among the 23 gas stations surveyed in the municipality.

Florianópolis holds the cheapest gasoline among the municipalities of Greater Florianópolis. Among the 106 locations analyzed, the best value was found at R$ 5.38. Meanwhile, the average is R$ 6,120.

The vice president of Sindópolis (Retail Trade Union of Mineral Fuels of Florianópolis), Joel Fernandes, indicates that the transport of the product is not the main factor for the difference in price between the cities of Santa Catarina.

“Besides taxes, one of the big problems is the operational cost. The rent of a gas station in Florianópolis is much higher than the same area in the interior of the state. The amount paid to transport fuel from Itajaí to Florianópolis, for example, does not exceed R$ 0.03 per liter for resale”, he explains.

It is noteworthy that the liter of regular gasoline registered an increase of 38% in just one year, surpassing the R$ 6 barrier. Nevertheless, Joel Fernandes explains that the scenario for the future is not favorable for the consumer’s pocket.

“The dealer buys regular gasoline for R$ 5.50 at the distributors. Thus, it is impossible to sell for less than R$ 6. What some traders do is bet on a lower price and guarantee high volume. Normally, the stations work with a 20% profit margin, but in Florianópolis this rate varies from 13% to 18%, and some are going bankrupt because it is not profitable”, he concludes.

It is important to highlight that, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the price of regular gasoline is based on five factors:

Also according to the union’s vice president, a new increase may be announced due to the price of a barrel of oil, hitting US$ 85 (R$ 480) last Friday, and the price of the commercial dollar, which is currently valid. R$ 5.65, taking into account the price of this Friday (22).

“When there was an increase of R$ 0.20, Petrobras was already at a loss of twice that amount. Now, the difference is almost R$0.50. To avoid a new increase, it would be necessary for the barrel to return to a maximum price of US$ 60 and the dollar close to R$ 5.20, the same level as four months ago”, assesses Joel Fernandes.