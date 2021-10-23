Union of film actors and technicians says there was live ammunition in the gun used in the filming

The union representing actors, film technicians and prop manufacturers in the United States said on Friday that the scenographic weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin had a real bullet. The information was passed on by the entity to its affiliates, through an email. An accidental shot fired by the artist hit and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the film’s 48-year-old director Joel Souza.

Police do not confirm that the ammunition used on the film set was real. In an interview with Deadline, the spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Rios, said that “we haven’t even started forensics on this issue yet.”

The email was triggered by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Staff, Film Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, its Territories and Canada (IATSE). According to the Los Angeles Times, which had access to the content, the union claims there was a real bullet in the stage gun.

“A single real bullet was accidentally fired on set by the lead actor, hitting director of photography Halyna Hutchins,” says the email, which adds: “Both were rushed to hospital.”

Backstage on the movie set of the movie “Rust” Photo: Playback/Instagram

The email also says that the props, set decorations, special effects and constructions for the movie “Rust” were made by members of a New Mexico crew. They weren’t part of the union. The message signed by Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc concludes with a message of support for the film’s participants.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Halyna and her family. We also send good thoughts to Joel and his family for a full recovery,” the text says.

Circumstances investigated

According to Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, the location of the recordings, the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon (21). After the testimonies, the actor was seen crying at the entrance to the police station.

Rios said the shooting at Rancho Bonanza Creek took place in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed or filmed. Police interviewed people on set to understand what actually happened. “We are now trying to determine how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” he said, adding that authorities had not filed any charges against anyone on the production team.

“Rust” Movie Recordings Photo: Playback

Hutchins was even flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist her injuries. Souza was referred to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

In a statement released Thursday, the film’s producer, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said, “The entire cast is devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

“We have discontinued production of the film indefinitely and are cooperating fully with the investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department. We are providing psychological counseling to everyone involved in the production of the film as we struggle to cope with this horrific event,” the statement continued.