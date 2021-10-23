US authorizes booster doses for Moderna and Janssen and vaccine mix

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, endorsed the recommendation for booster doses of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) on Thursday (21st). ), allowing millions of Americans to start receiving a new dose of immunizers.

Walensky also endorsed the combined approach, saying eligible people could choose any vaccine they wanted as a booster.

The CDC realigned its existing recommendation for Pfizer’s third vaccine application, putting boosters administered with Moderna and Pfizer immunizers in the same category.

“For individuals who have received the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster injection 6 months or more after their initial series,” the document says:

People aged 65 and over

Over 18 years old living in long-term care institutions

Over 18 years old with underlying medical conditions

Over 18 years old who work or live in high-risk environments

“For the nearly 15 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those aged 18 and over who were vaccinated two months or more ago,” added the CDC

“These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protecting as many people as possible against Covid-19. Evidence shows that all three vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the more than 400 million doses of vaccine already provided,” Walensky said in a statement.

“And, all are highly effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, even in the midst of the wide-circulation Delta variant,” he added.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had voted just hours earlier to accept the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use permits for vaccines – after considerable discussion about whether such broad authorization was necessary for the Modern.

Members agreed that people who received the Janssen vaccine needed a second vaccination, as this vaccine is less effective than Moderna and Pfizer at preventing infection.

“There are now booster recommendations for all three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States,” said the CDC. “Eligible individuals can choose which vaccine to receive as a booster dose,” he added.

“Some people may have a preference for the type of vaccine they originally received and others may prefer a different booster. CDC recommendations now allow this type of combined dosing for booster doses.”

The rate of application of booster doses by Americans is already greater than the rate of those being vaccinated for the first time. CDC officials have made it clear that the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus is to vaccinate more people.

“Millions of people are eligible to receive a booster injection and will benefit from additional protection. However, today’s action should not distract from the critical work of ensuring that unvaccinated people take the first step and receive an initial Covid-19 vaccine. More than 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated, leaving their children, families, loved ones and communities vulnerable,” the CDC said in a statement on Thursday (21).

“The available data show that all three vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent the emergence of new variants.”

CDC officials said they would publish more guidance on reinforcements in an upcoming report.

They stated, for example, that young women, who are at increased risk of rare blood clots with the Janssen vaccine, might want to consider using one of the mRNA vaccines – Pfizer or Moderna – as a booster, while young men, who have an increased risk of an inflammatory heart disease known as myocarditis from an mRNA vaccine, may prefer Janssen vaccine for booster.

At least one ACIP member expressed concern about recommending reinforcements for such a large population. “I would try to alleviate concerns with some kind of age restriction for the most concerned,” said Dr. Sarah Long, professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Long said he thought that offering boosters to people who might not really need it would encourage them to take a new dose, perhaps risking the emergence of side effects.

“I agree with Dr. Long’s sentiment that there are likely many people who will receive a booster from Moderna and don’t need it,” said ACIP member Dr. James Loehr, owner of Cayuga Family Medicine in Ithaca, New York.

“However, given the situation where we’ve already approved the Pfizer booster, and there are many people looking for an additional dose, I’m reluctantly inclined to go ahead and recommend a similar standard for the Modern, with stronger feelings in favor of the Janssen.”

“The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine provided 94% protection in the United States against Covid-19 when given as a booster after a single dose and, because of its unique mechanism of action, offers long-lasting and durable protection,” said Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson, in a statement.

“We remain confident in the benefit it will provide to millions of people around the world.”

(Translated text; read the original in English)