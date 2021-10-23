US central bank imposes strict investment restrictions on authorities after scandal – 10/21/2021 – Market

The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned the purchase of individual shares by its senior officials and announced a broad set of other restrictions on its investment activities, about six weeks after news of active trading by some presidents Fed regional offices trigger an ethical scandal.

The new rules will limit the types of financial assets that major US central bank officials can hold, including banning individual stock purchases or holding individual securities. They will also require 45 days’ notice and approval for any transactions and will stipulate that investments be held for at least one year.

“These tough new rules raise the bar to assure the public that we serve that all of our high-ranking officials maintain a single focus on the Federal Reserve’s public mission,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

The new rules were announced after two of the Fed’s 12 regional bank presidents — Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed and Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed — resigned after reports they had active financial transactions in 2020, when the efforts of the Fed vs. Covid-19 impacts have largely helped financial markets.