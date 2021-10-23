US doctor shows x-ray of the effect of covid on the lung of vaccinated

On the left, lung of a vaccinated person and, on the right, of a person who did not receive the immunizing agent. Photo: Sam Durani/Reproduction

He made a comparison with lung images of those who did not receive the immunizing agent

Vaccinated people have an organ that is much less affected by the disease

US Institute recalls importance of vaccine

Physician Sam Durrani, from the Deer Valley Medical Center, in the United States, revealed to the British newspaper The Sun further evidence of the importance of vaccination against covid-19. It shows two x-rays of two different people – one vaccinated against the disease and the other not.

In the image of the immunized person, it is possible to see more black areas, which signals a normal functioning of the organs. In the person who did not receive the immunizing agent, more clear areas appear, which indicates blockages in the organs and limitation of oxygen flow. Look:

Vaccination is essential so that, if the patient is infected with the coronavirus, he does not have severe cases of covid-19 and needs to be hospitalized and intubated.

“When we receive a vaccinated patient in the emergency room and who is infected, he may even have shortness of breath, but when we do the tests, we realize that the picture is not even remotely the same as that of non-immunized people,” said the doctor.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from covid-19 than those who have not received the vaccine. In addition, according to the CDC, less than 1% of those immunized who are infected end up dying from the disease.