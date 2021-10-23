US funded coronavirus research on bats in Wuhan, official says

Organization that channeled American money to Wuhan Institute of Virology was not transparent about research, notes letter| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A senior official at the US government agency National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitted in a letter sent Wednesday (20) to a US congressman that public money in the United States has funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses of bats in Wuhan, China, and revealed that the EcoHealth Alliance, the US non-profit organization that funneled NIH money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, was not transparent about the work it was doing.

Gain-function research consists of extracting viruses from animals and artificially engineering them in the laboratory to make them more transmissible or deadly to humans.

In the letter sent to Rep. James Comer (Kentucky Republican Party), Lawrence A. Tabak of the NIH cited a “limited experiment” that was carried out to test whether “naturally occurring bat coronavirus spike proteins circulating in China were able to bind to the human ACE2 receptor in a guinea pig mouse”. Laboratory mice infected with the modified bat virus “got sicker” than those infected with the unmodified one.

The revelation gives arguments to Republican Senator Rand Paul, who had heated discussions with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), Anthony Fauci, during testimony in May and July before the US Congress on research in function gain. At the second hearing, Paul accused Fauci of deceiving Congress by denying that the United States had funded job-gaining projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In keeping with Fauci’s refusal to speak of “function gain,” Tabak avoided the term in the letter, although the work he described precisely matches his definition.

A funding request submitted by EcoHealth to Niaid, revealed by The Intercept, had already exposed that $599,000 of the total going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was for research aimed at making viruses more dangerous and/or infectious.

Richard Ebright, a biosafety expert and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Rutgers University, had previously classified Fauci’s assertion that the NIH “never funded and does not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology” as “provably false” .

Ebright told the National Review that NIH-funded work at the Wuhan Institute “meets” the definition of gain-of-function research, which deals with “enhanced pandemic pathogen potential (PPP)” or pathogens “resulting from increased transmissibility and/ or virulence of a pathogen”.

In addition to admitting that the gain-of-function survey was conducted with NIH money, Tabak also revealed that EcoHealth did not fulfill its commitment to reporting certain situations made when granting the funding.

EcoHealth was asked to undergo a “minor review” if certain developments increased the danger associated with the research. So when the Wuhan researchers successfully linked a natural bat coronavirus to a human ACE2 receptor in mice, the organization should have informed the NIH, but it didn’t.

Eco Health was given a five-day deadline, according to Tabak, to submit to the NIH “any and all unpublished data” relating to the project for compliance purposes.

The remainder of the document makes the claim that the naturally occurring bat coronaviruses used in NIH-funded experiments from 2014 to 2018 “are decades away from the evolutionary line of Sars-CoV-2 (causer of Covid-19) ”, sharing only 96 to 97% of its genome.

