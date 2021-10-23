US Regulatory Agency Says Pfizer Vaccine Has More Benefits Than Risks in Children Aged 5-11 | Vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – American regulatory agency – evaluated this Friday (22) the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years and concluded that the benefits of the immunizing agent outweigh the risks of side effects in this age group.

The analysis took place on the same day that Pfizer published data showing that the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Scientists test the effect and safety of vaccines in children under 12 years old

In a document published on its website, the FDA stated that it has weighed the risks of death, hospitalization and other serious consequences of Covid-19 on the one hand and, on the other, the side effects of the vaccine, including myocarditis.

Inflammation of the cardiac muscle has been linked in the United States to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, especially among young men.

“The analysis found that the number of avoided Covid-19 admissions outnumbers the number of vaccine-associated excess myocarditis cases,” the regulatory agency said.

The FDA has not yet approved the emergency use of the vaccine in children. The agency’s independent committee of vaccine experts is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization.

The Pfizer study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was a third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

According to the researchers, 16 children who received the placebo were infected with Covid-19, compared with three who received the immunizer.

In September, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the vaccine is safe and induces an immune response in children in this age group.

Vaccine for the youngest

This week, the US government detailed the plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 years old. If the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine gains broad approval, the plan would ensure “it is distributed quickly and made available conveniently and equitably to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement, noting that regulatory agencies will study approval for independently.

In Brazil, the Pfizer vaccine can be applied to adolescents from 12 years of age. In June, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the immunizing agent in this age group and, in September, after coming and going, the Ministry of Health again authorized the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, even those without comorbidities, against Covid-19.