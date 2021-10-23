US visa process to resume in November – News

US embassies and consulates in Brazil are working to resume visa-issuing services. The forecast is for this process to be resumed in November, but there is no set date.

In May 2020, Brazilians were prevented from entering American territory, and this impacted the number of visas requested and issued. This was a measure to contain the number of Covid-19 cases during the peak period of the disease in the country.

Last week, Joe Biden’s government announced the reopening of the borders as of November 8th for Brazilians with a complete vaccination schedule, that is, who took two doses of the vaccine or who received a single dose of one of the immunizing agents authorized by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration).

People who received the two doses of CoronaVac, from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac and produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, can travel to the US, as it is an immunizing agent that appears on the WHO emergency use list.

Consultation for available dates and appointments for visa issuance must be done at the US government website.