Vaccination certificate for those who received different doses is released | Health

Image bank/Pixabay/edit Certificate for citizens who took different doses is released by MS

Brazilians who took the first and second doses of the vaccine against covid-19 from different manufacturers and found it difficult to issue the so-called “vaccine certificate” may have access to the document from this Friday (22).

The function was released by the Ministry of Health. Now, all you have to do is register in the Connect SUS app, available for download in all smartphone app stores, and access the certificate.

The interchangeability of vaccines occurs in some situations in Brazil. Two examples are the case of pregnant women who took the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and were recommended to complete the vaccination schedule with the immunizing agent from Pfizer and the cases where there was a lack of a type of vaccine and the states allowed the application of another brand for second dose.

The vaccination certificate is required in various regions of the country for access to places and events after the reopening of activities, as a way to prove that the citizen has been immunized against the disease, even though there is no consensus among authorities – President Jair Bolsonaro ( without party), the main one.

Guidance on updating the application was published in a Technical Note from the Ministry, and updated by the SUS IT Department (DATASUS) on the platform.