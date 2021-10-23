Vaccination certificate released for those who took different vaccines | Brazil

Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in the city of Rio de Janeiro with the Pfizer vaccineTânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency

The vaccination certificate is a document that citizens can issue to prove that they have completed the vaccination cycle, either by receiving two doses in most cases or a single dose for the Janssen vaccine.

This alternative was prohibited in the app. In a note earlier this month, the ministry acknowledged that the system prevented the issuance of the certificate and said it would seek a solution to avoid this limitation.

Brasília – The Ministry of Health announced today (22) the release of a vaccination certificate against covid-19 for people who took two doses of different brands, the so-called interchangeability. The issuance can be done through the ConnectSUS application.

According to the technical note from the Ministry of Health, in general, vaccines against covid-19 are not interchangeable, that is, individuals who started vaccination must complete the scheme with the same vaccine. However, in exceptional situations, where it is not possible to administer the second dose with a vaccine from the same manufacturer, either because of specific contraindications or because of the absence of that immunizing agent in the country, one from another laboratory may be administered.

The second dose should be administered respecting the interval adopted for the immunizing agent used in the first dose.

Women who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine and who are pregnant or in the puerperium (up to 45 days postpartum), at the time of receiving the second dose of the vaccine, should preferably be offered Pfizer/Wyeth. If this immunizing agent is not available in the locality, the Sinovac/Butantan vaccine can be used.

However, despite the guidance of the Ministry of Health, several cities carried out the interchange for some periods due to the allegation of lack of a certain brand to apply the second dose. This was the case of São Paulo, which took this decision in September.

