Vaccination of teenagers against covid-19 will be this Saturday (23); also know about other groups – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/22/2021 18:53.

Vaccine application will take place at UEFs. from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Photo: Disclosure/Secom PMFS

wake up city

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) resumes the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, with or without comorbidity, this Saturday (23) from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, at the State University of Feira de Santana (Uefs). It is mandatory that the young person be accompanied by a responsible adult, present a vaccination card (if you have one), ID card, SUS card and proof of residence.

Adolescents must be 12 years old, and it is not possible to vaccinate those who have not completed the age recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Check out other groups and vaccination sites:

FIRST DOSE IN OVER 18 YEARS, PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL (UP TO 45 DAYS POSTPARTUM)

Vaccination for this public takes place at the Cassa Basic Health Unit and at the Urban Social Center Family Health Unit, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. It is mandatory to present RG, CPF and proof of residence in the name of the person to be vaccinated, father, mother or with some proof of bond. If rented, a document that proves the lease.

A medical prescription is required for postpartum women and pregnant women after an individualized assessment of risk and benefits.

SECOND DOSE OF PFIZER

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at UniFTC, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, for people with an appointment until October 22nd. It is worth noting that it will not be possible to anticipate the vaccination beyond this date. Only those who are within the recommended period, according to the vaccination booklet, can receive the second dose. It is mandatory to bring the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC AND ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD

Vaccination of people who are in the recommended period for the application of the second dose of the Coronavac vaccine and for those who need to take the second dose of the Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine by October 30th, at the Cassa Basic Health Unit and at the Family Health Unit Urban Social Center, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

It is mandatory to present the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

BOOST DOSE FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, ELDERLY OVER 60 AND IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS

The third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in elderly people over 60 years of age and health professionals who have taken the second dose 6 months ago will be applied at the Cassa Basic Health Unit and at the Family Health Unit Centro Socialo Urbano, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Immunosuppressed patients who are 28 days old after taking the second dose can also be immunized (medical report is required). To receive the third dose you must present your ID, CPF, vaccination booklet with proof of the second dose and proof of residence. The health professional must present proof of employment.