Verstappen calls Hamilton a ‘stupid idiot’ during training for the US GP

Drivers competed ‘wheel by wheel’ in one of the laps this Friday, 22, in a fierce fight for the leadership

Play/ Twitter @F1 Max and Lewis went wheel to wheel during free practice



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) are in a fierce dispute for the title of Formula 1. This Friday, 22, the rivalry gained new contours during free training for the Austin GP, US U.S. During the circuit, the two competed ‘wheel by wheel’ for a lap and the Dutchman was quite irritated with the Brit for his attempt to overtake, calling him a ‘stupid idiot’ on the radio and flashing his middle finger. The team’s race engineer tried to calm him down. “Ignore it, don’t worry about it,” he said. The race ended with Verstappen in eighth and Hamilton in third, behind Sergio Perez (Red Bull) who was the fastest with 34.946 seconds and Lando Norris (McLaren), who finished second. “Overall it wasn’t easy out there today, the track is quite bumpy and finding the right compromise in the car wasn’t the easiest,” said Verstappen after practice. The US Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, the 24th, at 4 pm (GMT).