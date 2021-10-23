Verstappen comments on rivalry with Hamilton in F1

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton for the championship at the moment, but by just six points. The Dutchman talked about his rivalry with the Briton and thinks it’s not so bad.

“We got together a few times and we weren’t happy with each other,” Verstappen said in an interview with PA Agency.

“But a few races later you can see us sitting together at a press conference and laughing with each other again, and that’s what racing is like,” he said.

“Some people look at you and gauge the rivalry, but in the end it’s not so bad. Nobody tries to touch themselves in a race, but unfortunately these things happen. They happened in Kart and also in Formula 1. We all have a difficult time with someone, but we are human beings. We move on and forget.”

According to Timo Glock, a younger Verstappen would have physically attacked Hamilton after the accident at Monza. “I’ve aged and have more experience, but I don’t necessarily think I would have punched Lewis,” said Verstappen.

“It’s just that you try more things and learn to deal with the sport better, it’s just a natural process. I have been very relaxed all year. I can’t speak for Lewis, but from my side, there’s no real extra pressure,” he added.